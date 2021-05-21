Partly Cloudy icon
Police crack down on illegal dumping in Detroit

You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app or by calling the Department of Public Works at 313-224-3901

Hank Winchester
, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – A huge mess left by illegal dumpers wasn’t just an eyesore, but was a danger along I-75.

RELATED: Hank Winchester joins Detroit police as they track down illegal dumpers

The neighbors contacted Help Me Hank to investigate and got immediate results from the city.

The huge piles of garbage were illegally dumped near where Eight Mile Road meets I-75.

Hank Winchester contacted the city and an investigative team began looking for clues that could identify the dumpers. A crew from the Detroit Department of Pubic Works came out Friday and quickly cleaned the mess up.

The Detroit Police Department has a team dedicated to illegal dumping. They’ve placed hidden cameras across the city for one purpose: to catch illegal dumping.

You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The city responds within 48 hours and will work to clean up messes.

READ: More Help Me Hank coverage

