Police crack down on illegal dumping in Detroit

DETROIT – A huge mess left by illegal dumpers wasn’t just an eyesore, but was a danger along I-75.

The neighbors contacted Help Me Hank to investigate and got immediate results from the city.

The huge piles of garbage were illegally dumped near where Eight Mile Road meets I-75.

Hank Winchester contacted the city and an investigative team began looking for clues that could identify the dumpers. A crew from the Detroit Department of Pubic Works came out Friday and quickly cleaned the mess up.

The Detroit Police Department has a team dedicated to illegal dumping. They’ve placed hidden cameras across the city for one purpose: to catch illegal dumping.

You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The city responds within 48 hours and will work to clean up messes.

