Trash piles up in Metro Detroit after severe flooding

How to safely dispose items destroyed in floods.

DETROIT – Fast-moving and rising water caused basements to flood in Detroit and now trash is piling up along sidewalks all over the city.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan spoke to Local 4 about the trash-related issues and shared what will be done to safely get rid of the items that have been ruined.

Duggan said he wants to make sure people don’t end up illegally dumping their trash. Duggan said they have been tracking trash, junk and debris that people have decided to dump in different parts of Detroit.

Illegal dumping creates big problems in neighborhoods and is a safety risk for children.

Watch the video above for the full report.

City cleans up illegal dump site on Detroit’s east side

Is illegal trash dumping an issue in your neighborhood? Help Me Hank wants to help.

Hank Winchester’s effort to track down illegal dumpers and clean up neighborhoods is already seeing results.

Ad

Click here to read more.