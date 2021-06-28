I-94 in Detroit, Dearborn to remain closed through Monday rush hour

I-94 was one of multiple roadways that were flooded the weekend of June 25-27, 2021.

DETROIT – Storms caused intense flooding across Metro Detroit, flooding neighborhoods, roadways, businesses and more.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Wayne County to help address threats to public health and safety related to heavy rainfall.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-94 is expected to remain closed through Monday morning rush hour due to flooding between Greenfield Road and I-75.

You can see the Local 4 Traffic Map here.

Residents are urged to use I-96, M-10 and I-75 as detours as I-94 remains closed.

MDOT said it has crews working around the clock to address the flooding and has brought temporary generators to assist I-94′s pump houses. Officials due to creeks and rivers cresting, water pumped out of I-94 flows back onto the freeway. Once the waterways begin to subside, the department said it will be able to pump the water off I-94.

Once water is removed from the freeway, tow trucks will be used to remove vehicles and debris before allowing traffic.

If you were forced to abandon a vehicle along the freeway, Michigan State Police is asking you to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 for assistance in finding your vehicle.