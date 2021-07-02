What the city of Detroit is doing to quickly clear streets of storm debris

What the city of Detroit is doing to quickly clear storm debris

DETROIT – Help Me Hank tagged along with Detroit Public Works crews Friday to see how they clean the city up one block at a time.

The storms from last weekend damaged roads, vehicles, homes and left debris all over Metro Detroit.

More: Metro Detroiters share photos of weekend flooding

Trash can be seen nearly everywhere in some Detroit neighborhoods. With so much destroyed by the flood waters, most Detroiters are doing the right thing and placing the debris along their curb, but some illegal dumpers have moved in and disposed of their messes where they shouldn’t.

Related: Illegal dumping concerns grow as Metro Detroit residents clean up after severe flooding

Illegal dumping was on the rise during the COVID pandemic and now residents are concerned with how they will handle storm-related debris.

Mayor Mike Duggan said fines will be suspended for those who place trash along their curbs and additional crews and resources are being brought in to help.

If you feel there are delays in pickup, residents are asked to contact the Detroit Public Works Department or to use the Improve Detroit app. City officials said residents will receive a response within 24 hours.

Is illegal trash dumping an issue in your neighborhood? Help Me Hank wants to help. Click here to submit a tip.