Detroit city officials work to make storm cleanup easier on residents

City of Detroit working to collect flooding debris: 71 crews on the street

DETROIT – A plan is in place to pick up all the trash left behind by Mother Nature as Detroit Public Works Department crews clean up the mess.

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan discussed the city’s expanded efforts to pick up debris in front of homes and remove damaged items from flooded basements Thursday. It’s a large job, which is why he said crews are working longer and want to hear from impacted residents.

Learn how to report flood damage or receive help amid the flooding right here.

