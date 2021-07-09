City of Detroit wants to help renters with storm damage

DETROIT – It’s not just home owners dealing with flood damage -- renters have to navigate a whole different set of circumstances.

City officials in Detroit are making sure renters know their rights when it comes to getting basements cleaned out.

Mayor Mike Duggan wants residents to know that there’s help for you. He said on July 20, the city will start inspecting, fining and ticketing landlords $250 a day.

More information on Detroit’s rental requirements can be found here.

