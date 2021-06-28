Steps to take if you were impacted by flooding in Metro Detroit

Flood claims: What you need to know

DETROIT – Flooding over the weekend damaged hundreds of cars and basements in Metro Detroit.

Insurance claims will soon be rolling in as people work to clean up the mess, but there are steps people can take now to make sure they get the money that’s owed to them.

Photos from across Metro Detroit reveal just how severe the damage was. One man’s vehicle was caught up in fast-moving water and it was destroyed.

There are images showing trash piled up, basements flooded and more.

What steps should you take?

Take pictures of the damage. Keep a log of everything that has been ruined.

If you have insurance, reach out to your agent as soon as possible so they can get a visual on your problems.

Contact your local city. Some offer financial assistance for people impacted by flooding.