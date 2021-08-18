Partly Cloudy icon
Help Me Hank

Homeowner takes action after severe weather causes utility pole to lean dangerous close to Trenton home

Crews worked to repair pole in Wednesday

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Trenton homeowner rigs brace for leaning power pole until DTE repairs it
TRENTON, Mich. – Severe weather last week caused a DTE Energy utility pole to lean dangerous close to a home in Trenton.

The homeowner took action to keep the pole from moving as he waited on DTE to respond. He built a support beam to keep the pole in place.

He contacted DTE to report the issue and on Sunday (Aug. 15) crews came out and told him the support he built was in itself a dangerous move, but they understood his concern.

When Local 4 contacted DTE Wednesday morning a crew was on scene reporting the damaged pole.

DTE Energy released the following statement:

