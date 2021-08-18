Homeowner takes action after severe weather causes utility pole to lean dangerous close to Trenton home

“Multiple waves of severe weather ripped through Michigan last week causing extensive damage to our electric infrastructure including more than 3,000 downed power lines and broken poles.

In the height of the storm, our team was notified about a pole hazard (a risk reported) at the home in question in Trenton. A team was dispatched to the location. When our experts arrived on location, they assessed the concerning situation deemed it a priority but the pole was not posing an imminent danger to public safety. The location was assessed multiple times to ensure that it was safe while our crews worked to address more immediate public safety concerns. This morning, our crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to fix the pole and restore the neighborhood back to normal. We apologize to the customer for the inconvenience but appreciate him for reporting the concerning situation.

Public safety is our number priority, everyone should stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything they’re in contact with and consider them live and extremely dangerous. Treat every power line and anything it is connected to as if it were energized. Customers should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE.Customers should report outages, down power lines or broken electrical equipment online at outage.dteenergy.com or with the DTE Energy Mobile app.”

DTE Energy