Gas prices could rise ahead of Labor Day due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida

DETROIT – Gas prices in Michigan have gone down six cents in the last week.

The AAA of Michigan reports that drivers are now paying an average of $3.13 a gallon. That’s still 97 cents more than this time last year.

Drivers are paying $3.27 in Metro Detroit. That’s 4 cents less than last week. Nationally, gas prices sit at $3.15 a gallon. The prices are changing as crude oil prices decline.

Hurricane Ida could have an impact on gas prices. The storm has forced gas and oil production to stop along much of the Gulf Coast. That means gas prices are likely going up in the next few days.

If larger refineries took a hit, that will impact gas prices across the country. The storm has had a massive impact and caused severe damage.

If Metro Detroit does see a rise in gas prices it may be right before Labor Day. It is not time to horde gasoline though because panicking will only drive up prices.

If you see a dramatic jump in price at one gas station but not others nearby, you should report it to the Better Business Bureau and the Attorney General.

It is still too early to tell how much the hurricane will affect production, but work is being done now to assess the damage. In the meantime, prices will likely rise a bit with thousands expected to drive during Labor Day weekend.