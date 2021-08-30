Partly Cloudy icon
83º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Help Me Hank

Gas prices could rise ahead of Labor Day due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida

Ida weakened to a tropical storm on Monday

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, News, Local, Local News, Gas Prices, Gas, Hurricane Ida, Tropical Storm Ida, Ida, National, Louisiana, Refinery, Storm Damage, Labor Day Weekend, Labor Day
Gas prices could rise ahead of Labor Day due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida
Gas prices could rise ahead of Labor Day due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida

DETROITGas prices in Michigan have gone down six cents in the last week.

The AAA of Michigan reports that drivers are now paying an average of $3.13 a gallon. That’s still 97 cents more than this time last year.

Drivers are paying $3.27 in Metro Detroit. That’s 4 cents less than last week. Nationally, gas prices sit at $3.15 a gallon. The prices are changing as crude oil prices decline.

Hurricane Ida could have an impact on gas prices. The storm has forced gas and oil production to stop along much of the Gulf Coast. That means gas prices are likely going up in the next few days.

Read: These videos truly show just how devastating Hurricane Ida was in Louisiana

If larger refineries took a hit, that will impact gas prices across the country. The storm has had a massive impact and caused severe damage.

If Metro Detroit does see a rise in gas prices it may be right before Labor Day. It is not time to horde gasoline though because panicking will only drive up prices.

If you see a dramatic jump in price at one gas station but not others nearby, you should report it to the Better Business Bureau and the Attorney General.

It is still too early to tell how much the hurricane will affect production, but work is being done now to assess the damage. In the meantime, prices will likely rise a bit with thousands expected to drive during Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter