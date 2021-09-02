Labor Day sales 2021: A list of the best deals, sales and freebees

Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall in Michigan, and with it comes plenty of sales to help you celebrate.

Here’s a list of the best 2021 Labor Day sales, via Offers.com:

Major retailer Labor Day sales

Year over year, customers flock to the stores where they can cash in on the biggest savings. Here’s the list of major stores where you can find deep Labor Day savings:

Home Depot Labor Day sale

Through Sept. 8, shoppers can find big savings on everything home improvement, including appliances, smart home devices, mowers, grills, flooring and more.

JCPenney Labor Day sale

Through Sept. 12, avid shoppers can save up to 50% off and get extra savings with a 25% off coupon.

Lowe’s Labor Day sale

Through Sept. 1, shop Lowe’s Labor Day Values sale and take advantage of special discounts on things like grills, fire pits, fall foliage and more.

Wayfair Labor Day sale

Wayfair is hosting its Labor Day Clearance sale and offering up to 70% off everything, from bedroom furniture, to outdoor furniture, to rugs, to wall art and more.

Labor Day grill sales

Checking out the usual retailers including Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s is an excellent way to find amazing savings on outdoor grills. But here are some other retailers that also have some awesome deals on outdoor grills too:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

From Sept. 2 through Sept. 6, Academy Sports + Outdoors will offer up to $150 off grills.

BBQ Guys

In celebration of Labor Day, BBQGuys is offering tons of great deals. Through Sept. 6, shoppers will be able to save 30% off BBQGuys Signature x Spiceology Variety Packs. They’ll also be able to save up to 33% on BBQGuys Signature Grill/Griddle Grate Combo and save up to $150 on Select BBQGuys Signature Storage with code BBQSAVE21. For more deals, be sure to check out their website.

Labor Day mattress sales

Labor Day recognizes the hard work of the American workforce — but the weekend is also known for its mattress sales. Here’s our list for the best mattress sales for Labor Day:

Essentia

From Aug. 25 until Sept. 6, Essentia will be offering 25% off everything. In addition, anyone who purchases a mattress will receive two FREE comfort pillows (value $300). Please note, however, that certain conditions may apply.

Layla Sleep

Starting early on Aug. 17, Layla Sleep is giving up to $200 off mattresses plus 2 FREE Memory Foam pillows. You’ll also get $50 off bamboo sheets and $60 off the Layla weighted blanket.

Tempur-Pedic

Through Sept. 13, shoppers will have the opportunity to save $200 on Adapt, ProAdapt and LuxeAdapt mattresses, $500 on ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze mattresses, $100 on Ergo Power Bases and $200 on Ergo Smart Bases and Ergo Extend Smart Bases.

Labor Day furniture sales

Furniture stores are competing with stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s so great deals on living room or bedroom sets are bountiful during Labor Day. Here are some Labor Day furniture deals you can shop right now:

ABC Carpet & Home

From Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, get 25% off all rugs.

Article

Until Sept. 6, Article will be offering up to 30% off over 140 items. Plus, you’ll get free basic shipping on orders over $999.

Ashley Furniture

From Aug. 24 through Sept. 13, Ashley Furniture will offer up to 30% off plus an extra 10% off outdoor furniture, up to $1000 off select Ashley-Sleep, Gruve, Sealy and Beautyrest and up to $800 on select Beautyrest Black mattresses and adjustable sets. Plus, you’ll be able to save $700 on select Tempur-Pedic adjustable mattress sets.

Overstock

From Aug. 24 to Sept. 13, Overstock will be hosting its Labor Day Clearance sale. Shoppers will find thousands of items on sale. For instance, you’ll find rugs starting at $25, living room furniture starting at $125, kitchen and dining furniture starting at $89, home décor starting at $19 and more. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on absolutely everything.

Labor Day sales on clothes

Here are the Labor Day clothing deals that are available right now:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

From Sept. 2 through Sept. 6, Academy Sports + Outdoors will up to 30% off athletic footwear.

Gaiam

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, Gaiam will be offering 20% off sitewide with promo code LABORDAY2021.

Labor Day appliance sales

Just like mattresses, appliances are all put on sale at the majority of the stores that sell them. Customers are the winners on washers and dryers, dishwashers and pretty much any other appliance you need. Here are the top Labor Day appliance deals to shop:

AJ Madison Labor Day sale

During AJ Madison’s Labor Day sale, shoppers can get up to 30% off washers, dryers, ovens, fridges and more.

Appliances Connection Labor Day sale

For a limited time only, Appliances Connection will offer up to 10% off select refrigerators, up to 10% off select wall ovens, up to 10% off select microwaves, up to 15% off select dishwashers and more.

Best Buy Labor Day sale

Through Sept. 15, shoppers can save up to 20% on select Samsung major appliances, up to 25% or more on select Samsung and LG laundry appliances and more.

Sears Labor Day sale

Through Sept. 11, Sears will offer up to 35% off select appliances plus an additional 10% off purchases of $599 or more as well as 18 months financing on select appliance purchases of $999 or more.

Other Labor Day deals

If a retailer’s sale didn’t fall under one of the categories above, they might just be right here:

23andMe

Through Sept. 8, get the Health and Ancestry Kit for $129, the Ancestry and Traits Kit for $99 and the 23AndMe Kit plus Membership for $169 + $29 a year.

Discount Contact Lenses

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, get 15% off when you use the promo code LABORDAY15.

Discount Glasses

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, get 30% off when you use the promo code LABORDAY30.

GODIVA

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 11, GODIVA will be offering 20% off on their entire website.

Minted

From Sept. 2 to Sept. 7, get 20% off baby and kids orders when you spend $150 or more. Or, get 15% off when you spend $75 more. Just make sure to use the promo code LABORDAY21 at checkout.

Outdoorsy

Book an RV rental on Outdoorsy.com before Sept. 7 and receive 10% off their nightly rental rate with the promo code OutdoorsyDayOff. That’s $100 in savings on a $1,000 trip.

Priceline

From Aug. 23 to Sept. 12, use the promo code “SUMMER50” and get up to $50 off hotels, flights and rental car reservations.

Rugs.com

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 7, Rugs.com will offer up to 80% off. Plus, shipping and returns will be free.

Saatchi Art

From Sept. 2 to Sept. 7, get 15% off originals of $1000+ with code LABORDAY15 and 10% off all other originals with code LABORDAY10.

Society6

Through Sept. 7, Society6 is offering 40% off wall art + yoga items, 30% off home décor + bed & bath and 20% off everything else (excludes digital gift cards).

(Find more at Offers.com)