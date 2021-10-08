Help Me Hank searches for the best sales, deals ahead of the holiday season

If you are in the mood to shop, there are some big deals in stores and online. But while some products are discounted, some won't be marked down until the new year.

The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching, but before you hit the malls and jump online, here’s a look at the items that are deeply discounted now and also some items you should hold off on buying.

What to buy now?

Toys! Here’s why: Toys are discounted at stores -- like Target and Walmart -- to encourage you to shop early. Additionally, inventory will be low and shipping is expected to take longer than normal.

It’s also a great time to buy all things outdoor. Home Depot and Lowe’s have big deals on patio furniture and grills.

There’s also computer deals at Best Buy. Many laptops are up to 30% off and those deals are expected to continue until Black Friday.

It’s a great time to buy treadmills and other home workout equipment. The cooler weather means you may want to take the workout indoors and stores -- like Dick’s Sporting Goods -- is offering discounts.

Amazon has already launched its Holiday Gift Guide and is expected to drop deals well before Black Friday. Once Amazon offers sales, most retailers will follow.

What to not buy?

Televisions. Here’s why: Most TV deals won’t roll out until January before the Super Bowl in February.

It’s also not a good time to buy AirPods or iPads. These items won’t be marked down until mid-November or Black Friday.

