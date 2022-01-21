Dentist offers to help teen after sudden closure of Always Gentle Dentistry in Dearborn

Michigan officials are looking into the case of a dentist who abruptly closed her office, leaving some families stuck without care.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Michigan officials are looking into the case of a dentist who abruptly closed her office, leaving some families stuck without care.

A family reached out to Help Me Hank after paying for their daughter’s braces. Once the braces were put on the dentist appears to have taken off.

There is concern about how many other patients are being affected.

The parents of 14-year-old Madelyn are worried about their daughter’s dental future. Braces were put on well over a year ago at Always Gentle Dentistry in Dearborn.

One day, when they showed up for an appointment everything -- including the dentist -- was missing. The reviews online are many people asking what happened to the office after it closed up without warning.

Madelyn’s parents paid a few thousand dollars out of pocket. She’s now seeing a different dentist but her parents want answers.

Since the original story aired, a dentist has reached out to Local 4 willing to help Madelyn and her family.

