Seniors living in Trenton Towers apartments concerned for safety over broken elevators

Seniors living in the Trenton Towers high-rise apartment building have been dealing with elevators that are either down or in a constant state of repair, leaving many stranded or stuck in their apartments.

TRENTON, Mich. – Seniors living in the Trenton Towers high-rise apartment building have been dealing with elevators that are either down or in a constant state of repair, leaving many stranded or stuck in their apartments.

Some people living in the apartment reached out to Help Me Hank and when he arrived at the apartments a serious emergency played out. EMS was on scene at the building and the only way up and down was the stairs.

Diane Davey lives on the 10th floor and is worried for her safety. She is not the only resident concerned.

Another woman spoke with Local 4 and said she’s terrified there will be another emergency and first responders won’t have a way to get to her.

Management said it signed a deal to get two new elevators, but estimates it could take 47 weeks to get the work done.

Ad

While Local 4 was at the apartment maintenance arrived and got one of the elevators back up and running for now.

“When elevators go offline temporarily, we immediately call a technician to repair them. Our elevators went out this weekend and our elevator technicians came out Saturday and Sunday and returned this morning, and as of 1 p.m. today (Jan. 24), one elevator is back in service, and the technicians are continuing to work on the other.” Tim Braunscheidel, CSI Support & Development

Read: Complete Help Me Hank coverage