Trying to save money on groceries? Here’s what you should (and shouldn’t) buy in bulk

Help Me Hank helps you choose what to buy in bulk

Meaghan St Pierre, Special Projects Producer

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

DETROIT – Looking to save on groceries and supplies for your home? Buying in bulk could be an option, even if you don’t have a big family.

But before you shop, Help Me Hank is revealing what to buy in bulk and what items to buy in smaller supply. Here’s our consumer investigator Hank Winchester

Bigger isn’t always better, but buying more and stocking up could help you save money in the long run. When buying in bulk, these are some of the items you should consider buying to get the most bang for your buck:

  • Breakfast items
  • Canned food
  • Cheese
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Diapers and wipes
  • Food storage bags
  • Meat
  • Olive oil
  • Paper products
  • Pasta
  • Pet food
  • Protein bars
  • Snacks
  • Toiletries

Buying paper towels and toilet paper in bulk makes sense because you don’t want to run out and buying more can save money, especially at Costco or Walmart.

Shopping expert Andrea Worch said buying vitamins in bulk can also lead to big savings. But not all pills are created equally.

When it comes to buying food in bulk, the key is to stick to non-perishable items. But even then, not all food is the same in terms of actually saving money.

Avoid buying cards and wrapping paper at your local grocery. They’re often marked up. For those items, head to a dollar store, where you can stock up and save.

Things not to buy in bulk:

  • Milk
  • Eggs
  • Meat (unless you’re going to freeze it)
  • Fresh produce
  • Snack foods (you run the risk of overindulging)
  • Coffee beans

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

