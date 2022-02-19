Powdered baby formula recall: What parents and caregivers need to know

This baby formula recall is massive and concerning. The products affected are Similac, Alimentum, EleCare powdered infant formulas. The concern is that Infants have become sick with bacteria infections after consuming these products.

DETROIT – This baby formula recall is massive and concerning. Several products are affected. Infants have become sick with bacterial infections after consuming these products.

The products under recall include Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formulas. Check a multidigit number on the bottom of the container to know if your product is included:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

The products are now being pulled from shelves nationwide and here in Detroit, and if you try to buy a recalled item like Local 4′s Hank Winchester did today, you will receive this warning at the checkout.

Help Me Hank-baby formula recalled. (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The FDA has released this statement,” The FDA is investigating complaints of four infant illnesses from three states. All four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized. As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation’s newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these infections.”

Ad

If you feed your child any of those formulas, one pediatrician suggested you look for a spike in temperature and any skin discoloration. If your infant is very lethargic, you should call your pediatrician right a way.

If you have already purchased one of the formulas mentioned above and you still have your receipt, you can take it back to the store for a full refund. If not, the best advice is to toss it.

Read: More recall coverage