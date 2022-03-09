43º

How to report price gouging in Michigan as gas prices rise

Attorney General shares info to protect consumers

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Gas prices are soaring, and there is new concern about gas station owners rising prices even higher, hoping to make more profits. Price gouging has been a big problem during the COVID pandemic, and consumers are concerned. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel met with Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester to share information to protect consumers.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

Gas prices are higher than they’ve been in years with some people spending more than $4.30 a gallon in Metro Detroit.

The prices can vary at different locations and that is concerning to Nessel.

Nessel and her investigative team want to hear from consumers if they see prices that seem too high.

Michigan residents are urged to report any violation of the Consumer Protection Act online or by calling 877-765-8388.

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

