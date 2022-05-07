54º

What you should do if you catch someone illegally dumping trash in your neighborhood

Detroit police on high alert for illegal dumpers

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Detroit police are on high alert, keeping an eye out for illegal dumpers.

Police are already concerned with what they’re seeing. There are already piles of old boxes, buckets, and mattresses left in neighborhoods.

Residents on Detroit’s east side said a pile of garbage appeared just a few days ago. They say sometimes the trash is coming from the suburbs.

“We need to have a nice, clean liveable neighborhood like everyone else would desire,” a resident said.

If you catch someone illegally dumping you should contact the police immediately.

