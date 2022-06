Last summer Metro Detroit got hit hard by severe weather. Major floods and severe storms, now DTE is working to make sure the lights stay on when the next storm hits. The company said they are making a major investment in hopes of being proactive. That includes trimming trees, replacing utility poles and a whole lot more.

DTE crews were in Commerce Township working on replacing utility poles. It’s part of that effort.

