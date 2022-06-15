What you need to know about the largest interest rate hike since 1994

Wednesday’s rate hike is the highest in 28 years.
According to reports, the Fed’s decision to impose a rate hike is to curb inflation’s pace and persistence.
Check out the story in the video player above for the full report.
Read more: Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Check out these Help Me Hank stories below:
‘Shrinkflation’ is having shoppers paying more for less
Resource guide: How to save money as gas, food prices rise in Metro Detroit
Sunshine season: Picking the best sunscreens for your skin, wallet