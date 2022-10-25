Fake scammer posing as Eminen asking for donations from Metro Detroiters

The fake scammer posing as Eminem is hitting up Metro Detroiters for donations, and now the imposter is playing on their emotions to rip them off.

DETROIT – The fake scammer posing as Eminem is hitting up Metro Detroiters for donations, and now the imposter is playing on their emotions to rip them off.

Local 4 first exposed the scammer back in February when he targeted an Allen Park man making him think he would help his injured nephew instead, he was just working on getting his personal information.

Read: Fake Eminem scammer who targeted Taylor man tries to trick woman from Washington

Then over the summer, he was back hitting up people from out of the state offering private concerts with just one catch you needed to let him get your personal information to make reservations.

Over the weekend, the Help Me Hank team received several emails from people saying someone claiming to be from Eminen’s foundation reached out asking for donations for Toys for Tots in Detroit.

If you don’t have a toy, that’s ok. The scammer just asked you to provide personal information and a credit card number; his guys will do the shopping.