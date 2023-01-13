52,000 LG Smart TVs recalled for tip-over, entrapment hazard

More than 50,000 LG Smart TVs are being recalled for faulty stands, increasing the risk of a tip-over that can result in serious injury.

Here’s the info from CPSC:

This recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models with model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA. The TVs (not including the stands) are 86-inches diagonally, 43.5-inches high, 76-inches wide, and 2.4-inches deep. They weigh approximately 100 pounds. The serial number of the recalled product begins with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM and is located at the bottom right of the back of the TV, along with the model number. Consumers can also check the serial number by pressing the mute button, three times rapidly, on the original LG remote control provided with their TV.

Recalled LG Electronics 86-inch Smart TV and stands showing model and serial number location (CSPC)

Remedy:

Consumers using the TV’s supporting stand legs should immediately detach it and place the television in a safe location away from children. Contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to inspect the unit and to obtain replacement screws and stand parts, including help from a technician for a free repair. Consumers who wall-mounted their TVs do not need to stop using their TVs.

Incidents/Injuries:

LG Electronics has received 22 reports of TV stand instability, resulting in 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Walmart, Best Buy, Costco and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com and Costco.com from March 2022 through September 2022 for between $1,100 and $1,900.

