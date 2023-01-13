Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan

NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan.

The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.

Owens says beyond the mechanical issues, she’s concerned about some Vehicle Identification Number discrepancies.

Now Carvana is surrendering its dealer list tied to the Novi location over an investigation focused on titling registration and odometer issues.

However, Michiganders can still buy the vehicles online during the three-year license surrender period.

“To save taxpayer dollars that would go to court fees, it is standard practice for our department to offer plea deals to dealerships that violate the law and are likely to have their licenses revoked,” said

“In a plea deal signed with our department, the Carvana dealership in Novi agreed it had violated the law and to have its dealer license revoked and be barred from reapplying for a new license for three years.”