Latest updates from DTE as thousands are still in the dark after Michigan ice storm

There are some serious questions for DTE Energy as thousands in Metro Detroit are still in the dark post-Michigan ice storm. From Waterford Township where the power in is still out Tuesday to West Bloomfield where a generator saved Bert Greens’ family during the last 6 days.

There are some serious questions for DTE Energy as thousands in Metro Detroit are still in the dark post-Michigan ice storm.

From Waterford Township, where the power is still out Tuesday, to West Bloomfield, where a generator saved Bert Greens’ family during the last six days.

Help Me Hank was able to get in touch with DTE Energy’s communications specialist to answer the following questions:

What’s being done to prevent this from happening again?

DTE: DTE Energy has invested more than $1 billion in its electric grid over the last year, and we expect to continue this level of investment. Across DTE’s electric service territory, customers experienced 21% fewer power interruptions in 2022 than in 2021. When we make investments, we know it works, for example in communities where DTE completed focused work on the grid’s most challenged infrastructure, customers experienced a 40% to 70% improvement in reliability.

The recent ice storm was Michigan’s worst ice storm in 50 years and caused significant damage to our infrastructure. We are seeing an increasing number of these severe weather events, so DTE must continue hardening and modernizing our system.

Related: How to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators

I spent hundreds on hotels and food and DTE is only giving me a $35 credit. Why can’t you reimburse me for my total losses?

DTE: We know that we cannot make up for the inconvenience this storm has caused. Due to the widespread impact of this storm, DTE will voluntarily apply an outage credit of $35 for qualifying customers. Customers don’t need to take any action. Plus, DTE has made the process easier for customers, applying the credit to accounts automatically with no action needed from the customer.

I‘m still without power, what should I do?

DTE: All of this is little comfort to those who have been without power for days and are still without power. Thousands of men and women at DTE are working around the clock to restore power and remain laser-focused on restoring every customer. We encourage all customers to stay safe and check the Outage Center for updated restoration estimates.

Read: Tracking end-of-week winter storm as Metro Detroit turns drier, breezy Tuesday

Is DTE raising rates again?

DTE: When it comes to base rates, DTE’s Electric Company intentionally did not request a base rate increase during the COVID pandemic to assist customers with affordability during uncertain times. Over the same period, since 2020, the company invested more than $8 billion into the electrical system that generates and transmits electricity to 2.3 million households and businesses. All this was done while keeping base rates nearly flat for customers. In order to continue to make the progress that customers and the Michigan Public Service Commission expect, and to deal with continued inflation and material cost increases, DTE filed a rate case. This filing is just the first step in the regulatory process to determine the level of resources the company can invest on behalf of customers. Any rate changes necessary to make these investments possible would not go into effect until near the end of 2023.

DTE is committed to working with all interested parties in coming to a constructive resolution that strikes the right balance between continuing to increase reliability and providing cleaner energy for customers while maintaining affordability.

DTE Energy has invested more than $1 billion in its electric grid over the last year, and we expect to continue this level of investment. Across DTE’s electric service territory, customers experienced 21% fewer power interruptions in 2022 than in 2021. When we make investments, we know it works, for example in communities where DTE completed focused work on the grid’s most challenged infrastructure, customers experienced a 40% to 70% improvement in reliability.

More: Michigan lawmaker’s bill would make DTE, Consumers pay customers for every hour of power outages