Grease poured down drain at Popeyes restaurant in Detroit floods basement on city’s west side

Grease poured down a drain at Popeyes restaurant in Detroit has flooded the basement of a man’s home on the city’s west side.

“It did a lot of damage,” said Jeffery Jackson.

The home in question belongs to Jackson. He says his basement remains backed up due to employees at the restaurant flushing grease down a sewer that connects to the neighborhood.

“The hot water tank got damaged, electric saws, weedwhackers, battery chargers, power washers, and a bunch of miscellaneous stuff,” Jackson said.

Grease poured down a drain at Popeyes restaurant in Detroit has flooded the basement of a man on the city’s west side. (WDIV)

Help Me Hank: “The city says you’ve been pouring grease down the city sewer.”

Popeyes Manager: “I’m not pouring grease down the drain, my grease goes up the wall.”

Help Me Hank: “The city says you’ve been pouring grease down the city sewer. The city says it happened.”

Detroit Water and Sewage Department sent a letter to Popeyes corporate.

Grease poured down a drain at Popeyes restaurant in Detroit has flooded the basement of a man on the city’s west side. (WDIV)

“The first problem is that this is a health and safety issue for the residents that live around those establishments,” said Gary Brown from DWSD. ‘Popeyes could be held liable for the damages. We’re going to talk to the corporate office and make them aware of damages that were found at those residential homes.”

Help Me Hank is now working with Jackson to make sure Popeyes was held responsible.

He’s also filed a claim with the city, hoping to get reimbursed for damages.