Residents grow tired of illegal dumpers on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Viewers reached out to Help Me Hank Friday night, upset that illegal dumpers were moving into their neighborhood on Detroit’s east side.

While some have done damage, other neighbors and the City are working to fight the good fight.

Residents said their neighborhood which was filled with an abandoned boat and neatly stacked and stinky trash with debris waiting on bulk pickup, was being done by someone who was sneaking into the area in the middle of the night, causing big damage.

Watch the video above for the full story.

