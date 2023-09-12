Birmingham Bridal shop closes suddenly -- What brides should do

Any brides who were doing business with Birmingham Bridal are asked to contact the police, contact their credit card company and to start a new gown search.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The owner of an Oakland County bridal shop has been arrested after the store closed without warning.

Many brides were left without their dresses or money when Birmingham Bridal closed. The owner, 58-year-old Nadica Ristivojevic, is facing several different fraud-related charges and is locked up with a $750,000 cash/surety bond.

The money problems began a few years ago, but the Birmingham police heard of it recently when brides came forward asking for their dress or money back.

Police said they interviewed multiple victims who said they received various excuses from Ristivojevic, before they were forced to rush order a gown elsewhere.

The investigation has revealed at least nine potential victims and thousands in losses. Ristivojevic reportedly had admitted to a gambling problem.

Any brides who were doing business with Birmingham Bridal are asked to contact the police, contact their credit card company and to start a new gown search.