Birmingham Bridal shop closes suddenly -- What brides should do

Victims were defrauded of approximately $40,000 - $50,000

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Any brides who were doing business with Birmingham Bridal are asked to contact the police, contact their credit card company and to start a new gown search.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The owner of an Oakland County bridal shop has been arrested after the store closed without warning.

Many brides were left without their dresses or money when Birmingham Bridal closed. The owner, 58-year-old Nadica Ristivojevic, is facing several different fraud-related charges and is locked up with a $750,000 cash/surety bond.

Background: Birmingham bridal shop owner charged with defrauding at least 9 brides

The money problems began a few years ago, but the Birmingham police heard of it recently when brides came forward asking for their dress or money back.

Police said they interviewed multiple victims who said they received various excuses from Ristivojevic, before they were forced to rush order a gown elsewhere.

The investigation has revealed at least nine potential victims and thousands in losses. Ristivojevic reportedly had admitted to a gambling problem.

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

