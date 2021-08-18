Mostly Cloudy icon
James Group is awarding $100k total to entrepreneurs, students: How to enter for chance to win

Deadline to enter is Aug. 30, 2021

James Group International sign
James Group International sign (WDIV)

The James Group is awarding entrepreneurs and students up to a total of $100,000 to celebrate the 50-year anniversary, legacy and spirit of The James Group Founder, John A. James.

Here’s what you need to know about the The James Group Drive Initiative:

Create a video pitch, enter at thejgdrive.com, post it on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram and tag @jamesgroupintl #thejgdrive so they see you. They will review your submissions and select a winner this September.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 30, 2021.

For more information, go to: www.thejgdrive.com/works

  • Entries Due: August 30, 2021
  • Semifinalists Selected: September 2021
  • Finalists Selected: October 2021

