James Group is awarding $100k total to entrepreneurs, students: How to enter for chance to win

The James Group is awarding entrepreneurs and students up to a total of $100,000 to celebrate the 50-year anniversary, legacy and spirit of The James Group Founder, John A. James.
Here’s what you need to know about the The James Group Drive Initiative:
Create a video pitch, enter at thejgdrive.com, post it on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram and tag @jamesgroupintl #thejgdrive so they see you. They will review your submissions and select a winner this September.
The deadline to enter is Aug. 30, 2021.
For more information, go to: www.thejgdrive.com/works
- Entries Due: August 30, 2021
- Semifinalists Selected: September 2021
- Finalists Selected: October 2021