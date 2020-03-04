43ºF

Decision 2020

Metro Detroit city clerk offices deal with absentee ballot confusion

Paula Tutman, Reporter

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – City clerks in Metro Detroit are dealing with absentee ballot confusion as the primary election approaches.

The first issue is that the look of the ballot envelopes changed this year.

Also, some political parties and special interest groups have sent out official looking applications in an attempt to get people to vote. The problem? They didn’t come from a clerk’s office.

Paula Tutman has how clerks are handling all the confusion in the video above.

