Michigan election results for Oakland County on March 10, 2020

The Michigan Presidential Primary Election is on March 10. You can find results for Oakland County races here.
Voters are deciding on U.S. President, along with other issues including renewal of the Detroit Institute of Arts millage, bond and millages for schools, fire departments and police departments, and more.
Use the list below to find the specific election results you’re looking for. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit.
Michigan Statewide Presidential Primary races:
Detroit Institute of Arts millage renewal:
Oakland County results:
- Birmingham Public Schools improvement bond
- Bloomfield Township millage renewal
- Brandon School District bonding proposal
- Clarkston Community Schools operating millage
- Farmington Public Schools bond proposal
- Ferndale Public Schools bond proposal, residence millage
- Huntington Woods police and fire pension system
- Northville Public Schools sinking fund millage
- Pontiac Schools improvement bond, sinking fund
- Southfield Public Schools replacement millage
Find more election results from around Michigan here.
