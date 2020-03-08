‘All roads to the White House lead through Michigan’ -- Presidential hopefuls focus on Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. – Michigan is in the political spotlight this weekend -- the Michigan Primary is Tuesday and presidential hopefuls are working to win votes.

Both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have multiple Michigan events.

The Diag at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor was one of several stops for Sanders this weekend. There are six state primaries Tuesday, but Sanders has put all his effort on Michigan. Just before his event in Ann Arbor, Sanders was in in Grand Rapids with Rev. Jesse Jackson, who backed Sanders for the presidential nomination.

“I stand with him because he’s never lost his taste for justice for the people,” Jackson told the crowd in Grand Rapids.

Biden is expected to be in Michigan Monday with events in Detroit and Grand Rapids. Ahead of his visit, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan urged voters to chose Biden on Tuesday.

“All roads to the White House lead through Michigan," Whitmer said. “Records matter and Joe was there when Michigan needed him most.”

