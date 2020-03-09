Joe Biden stumps in Michigan ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

DETROIT – With less than 13 hours to go before voters head to the polls in the Michigan primary, the two front runners in the Democratic race are crisscrossing the state, looking to drum up voters.

Bernie Sanders has been in Michigan since Friday, with stops all over the state.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has held campaign stops Monday in Grand Rapids, Flint and Detroit. The Detroit rally was held at Renaissance High School.

Local 4′s Steve Garagiola caught up with the former vice president while he was in Flint. He spoke about the all-out push to the finish.

You can watch Steve’s full one-on-one conversation with Biden in the video posted above.