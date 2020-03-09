59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

59ºF

Decision 2020

Joe Biden stumps in Michigan ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders campaign in Michigan

Steve Garagiola, Reporter/Anchor

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan, Local, Politics, Decision 2020, Joe Biden, Bernie Sander, Democratic Party, Michigan Primary, Polls, Election, Michigan Election

DETROIT – With less than 13 hours to go before voters head to the polls in the Michigan primary, the two front runners in the Democratic race are crisscrossing the state, looking to drum up voters.

Bernie Sanders has been in Michigan since Friday, with stops all over the state.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has held campaign stops Monday in Grand Rapids, Flint and Detroit. The Detroit rally was held at Renaissance High School.

Local 4′s Steve Garagiola caught up with the former vice president while he was in Flint. He spoke about the all-out push to the finish.

You can watch Steve’s full one-on-one conversation with Biden in the video posted above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: