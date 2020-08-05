Debbie Dingell wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 12th congressional district
Debbie Dingell has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 12th congressional district.
Dingell, the incumbent, defeated Solomon Rajput by a vast margin in Tuesday’s election.
She was first elected to the seat in 2014. It was previously held by her late husband, John Dingell.
Republican Jeff Jones ran unopposed in the primary.
