Debbie Dingell wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 12th congressional district

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is seen in a hallway of the U.S. Capitol prior to an event at the Rayburn Room December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump suggested her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell (D-MI), was "looking up" from hell during a campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Debbie Dingell has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 12th congressional district.

Dingell, the incumbent, defeated Solomon Rajput by a vast margin in Tuesday’s election.

She was first elected to the seat in 2014. It was previously held by her late husband, John Dingell.

Republican Jeff Jones ran unopposed in the primary.

Michigan Primary Election Results 2020

Primary Election Results by county:

