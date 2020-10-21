MDOS, Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness provide voting resources to less fortunate Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of State announced Wednesday it will be providing resources to educate Michiganders facing homelessness about their voting rights.

The outreach includes an online toolkit curated to provide accurate information about homelessness and voting, a webinar hosted in partnership with the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness and voter registration drives at shelters.

“A strong and healthy democracy requires us to ensure every vote counts and every voice is heard, and that includes individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Individuals in Michigan who are homeless or housing insecure have a right to vote regardless of housing stability. Misconceptions -- such as voter ID requirements -- often act as barriers to voting for homeless individuals.

Voters are not required to present a photo ID when voting in person at a clerk’s office or at the polls on Election Day.

“My team is working to ensure those citizens who are housing insecure still have the tools and resources they need to cast their ballot," Benson said. "Our work to provide resources and information to voters in this community will help ensure they can vote with confidence that their ballot will count.”

A new toolkit will dispel misconceptions and provide accurate voting information and guidance for homeless individuals. It can be read here.

The department joined with the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness to promote voter education and registration. As part of this partnership, MDOS will join the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness and Communities First, Inc. to host a webinar aimed at educating homelessness advocacy organizations in how to assist their clients with voter registration, early voting and getting to the polls on Election Day. The webinar will take place Thursday at 2 p.m.

More information can be found on the event’s official Facebook page here.