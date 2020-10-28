270 to Win: Interactive map allows you to predict 2020 Electoral College outcome

If you’re wondering what the Electoral College might end up looking like by Nov. 4 this year, here’s a fun little interactive map tool to help you visualize an outcome.

270towin.com’s map allows you click each state to change its outcome, labeling it “safe," “likely” or “leans” with a corresponding red or blue shade. You can also keep states as “toss-ups."

Try it out (click here if the map does not display below):



Click the map to create your own at 270toWin.com

Read: Electoral College explained

To be elected president, the winner must get at least half plus one — or 270 electoral votes.

This hybrid system means that more weight is given to a single vote in a small state than the vote of someone in a large state, leading to outcomes at times that have been at odds with the popular vote.

In fact, part of a presidential candidate’s campaign strategy is drawing a map of states the candidate can and must win to gather 270 electoral votes.

Read more about how the Electoral College works here.