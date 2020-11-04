Trump, Biden supporters come together in song outside of Warren polling precinct

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Supporters of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden exchanged a few words outside the Butcher Education Center in Warren -- one of the busiest polling sites in Macomb County.

Supporters on both sides had very different views on why this was one of the most contentious elections in recent memory.

But before polls closed, the two sides posed for a picture and broke into a song.

You can watch the full report in the video posted above.

