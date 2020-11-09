Michigan lawmakers brace for 2020 General Election investigation

DETROIT – Republican lawmakers have officially launched an investigation into the outcome 2020′s election.

“I think it is time to embrace the will of the people," Whitmer said. “There have not been any evidence of anything that will undermine the validity of this election and it’s time to move forward.”

Whitmer spoke on the claims Sunday morning. She said nothing was out of the ordinary.

“I think that the people have spoken," Whitmer added. “We ran a very drama free election.”

The Michigan Legislature issued a subpoena to State Election officials on Saturday, requesting any and all documentation relating to the voting process -- especially information on Absentee ballots.

Former State Elections Director, Chris Thomas, was brought in to oversee counting in Detroit.

“I think that we ran a very good show and that we put a good number of ballots, probably close to 170,000 ballots through the process in a two day period,” Thomas said. "What we do with Elections in Michigan, we ensure no voter is disenfranchised due to a clerical error.”

Yet, there are a large amount of people who are refusing to accept the current outcome of the election. A protest was held in Shelby Township where an estimated 100 people voiced their disapproval.

This is nowhere near the last we’ll be hearing of this. Local 4 will keep you posted every step of the way -- both-on air and online.