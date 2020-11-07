Republican Michigan lawmakers issue subpoena to officials for election records

LANSING, Mich. – A rally was held in Lansing by supporters of President Donald Trump Saturday.
Attendees were energized by the president’s declaration he will not concede the election to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Supporters flooded the steps of the State Capitol after it was announced Biden had won enough electoral votes to become the next President of the United States.
Tempers flared in the crowd with some supporters unwilling to accept the results of the election.
State Republican lawmakers have issued a subpoena for election records to investigate the ballot-counting process at the TCF Center. The investigation will take a look into the, as of now, baseless claims of voter fraud among absentee ballots.
When the outcome of the investigation is revealed, that’s when these Trump supporters claim they’ll accept Biden as their new president.