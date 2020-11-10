How Detroit’s Macomb County suburbs voted in 2020 presidential election

We’re taking a closer look at how Metro Detroit voted for president in the Nov. 3 General Election.

The city of Detroit voted overwhelmingly in favor of Joe Biden -- 233,908 total votes for the Biden-Harris ticket compared to just 12,654 for the incumbent President Trump. Detroit’s election turnout was 49.56% -- 250,138 total votes out of 504,714 registered voters.

Overall, Wayne County was a definitive vote for Biden -- 68.12% of the vote. That’s 587,074 votes for the Democratic ticket in Wayne County.

In Oakland County, Biden won with 56.36% of the vote -- 433,982 total votes for the Democrat.

Macomb County was the lone member of the tri-county region to vote red -- 53.28% of the vote was for Trump in Macomb County (264,535 votes). It was the tightest of the three major Metro Detroit counties.

It’s not at all surprising to see Detroiters select the Democratic option, but what about some of the surrounding suburbs?

Let’s take a look at the unofficial results being reported by local clerk offices in Macomb County (some 2016 results are not listed if a source is not available):

Clinton Township

56,366 ballots cast

Biden -- 27,851 votes (49.41%) ✅

Trump -- 27,358 votes (48.53%)

Macomb Township

55,979 ballots cast

Biden -- 21,118 votes (37.72%)

Trump -- 33,933 votes (60.61%) ✅

Roseville

23,853 ballots cast

Biden -- 12,751 votes (53.45%) ✅

Trump -- 10,589 votes (44.39%)

Shelby Township

48,423 ballots cast

Biden -- 17,736 votes (36.62%)

Trump -- 29,847 votes (61.63%) ✅

St. Clair Shores

38,564 ballots cast

Biden -- 17,653 votes (45.77%)

Trump -- 20,112 votes (52.15%) ✅

Sterling Heights

70,204 ballots cast

Biden -- 30,587 votes (43.56%)

Trump -- 38,451 votes (54.77%) ✅

Warren

70,882 ballots cast

Biden -- 39,698 votes (56.00%) ✅

Trump -- 29,816 votes (42.06%)

Washington Township

18,190 ballots cast

Biden -- 5,715 votes (31.41%)

Trump -- 12,145 votes (66.76) ✅

We’ll continue to add to this list as we gather more results.

