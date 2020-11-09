How Detroit’s Wayne County suburbs voted in 2020 presidential election

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

We’re taking a closer look at how Metro Detroit voted for president in the Nov. 3 General Election.

The city of Detroit voted overwhelmingly in favor of Joe Biden -- 233,908 total votes for the Biden-Harris ticket compared to just 12,654 for the incumbent President Trump. Detroit’s election turnout was 49.56% -- 250,138 total votes out of 504,714 registered voters.

Overall, Wayne County was a definitive vote for Biden -- 68.12% of the vote. That’s 587,074 votes for the Democratic ticket in Wayne County.

In Oakland County, Biden won with 56.36% of the vote -- 433,982 total votes for the Democrat.

Macomb County was the lone member of the tri-county region to vote red -- 53.28% of the vote was for Trump in Macomb County (264,535 votes). It was the tightest of the three major Metro Detroit counties.

*You can find more specific race results in Metro Detroit -- including by county -- by searching here:

Find Race Results

It’s not at all surprising to see Detroiters select the Democratic option, but what about some of the surrounding suburbs?

Let’s take a look at the unofficial results being reported by local clerk offices (some 2016 results are not listed if a source is not available):

Canton Township

57,605 ballots cast

Biden -- 35,063 votes (61.18%) ✅

Trump -- 21,506 votes (37.53%)

How Canton Township voted in 2016 -- view here.

Dearborn

44,997 ballots cast

Biden -- 30,718 votes (74.20%) ✅

Trump -- 13,239 votes (24.23%)

How Dearborn voted in 2016:

40,116 ballots cast

Trump -- 12,171 votes (30.72%)

Clinton -- 24,940 votes (62.96%)

Lincoln Park

16,900 ballots cast

Biden -- 9,508 votes (56.26%) ✅

Trump -- 7,043 votes (41.67%)

Livonia

63,794 ballots cast

Biden -- 31,818 votes (49.88%) ✅

Trump -- 30,624 votes (48.00%)

How Livonia voted in 2016:

56,375 ballots cast

Trump -- 28,263 votes (50.13%)

Clinton -- 24,182 votes (42.89%)

Plymouth (city)

6,420 ballots cast

Biden -- 3,763 votes (58.61%) ✅

Trump -- 2,481 votes (38.64%)

Plymouth Township

19,756 ballots cast

Biden -- 9,943 votes (50.71%) ✅

Trump -- 9,386 votes (47.87%)

How Plymouth Township voted in 2016:

17,644 ballots cast

Trump -- 8,842 votes (50.60%)

Clinton -- 7,563 votes (43.28%)

Redford Township

27,696 ballots cast

Biden -- 20,082 votes (72.82%) ✅

Trump -- 7,025 (25.48%)

How Redford Township voted in 2016 -- view here.

Romulus

12,740 ballots cast

Biden -- 8,725 votes (68.74%) ✅

Trump -- 3,792 votes (29.88%)

How Romulus voted in 2016:

11,121 ballots cast

Trump -- 3,070 votes (27.78%)

Clinton -- 7,573 votes (68.52%)

Southgate

16,651 ballots cast

Biden -- 8,617 votes (51.95%) ✅

Trump -- 7,660 votes (46.18%)

Taylor

29,874 ballots cast

Biden -- 15,476 votes (52.00%) ✅

Trump -- 13,787 votes (46.32%)

Trenton

12,083 ballots cast

Biden -- 5,534 votes (46.01%)

Trump -- 6,293 votes (52.32%) ✅

Westland

44,398 ballots cast

Biden -- 26,059 votes (58.85%) ✅

Trump -- 17,479 (39.48%)

How Westland voted in 2016:

38,129 ballots cast

Trump -- 14,708 votes (38.82%)

Clinton -- 20,961 (55.32%)

We’ll continue to add to this list as we gather more results.

📝 Feedback welcome: Let us know what results you’re looking for right here.

❓ Want a claim fact-checked? Share it with Trust Index

📧 Sign up for our Election Results newsletter to get election results updates sent right to your inbox: