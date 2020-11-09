73ºF

Decision 2020

How Detroit’s Wayne County suburbs voted in 2020 presidential election

Biden wins big in Metro Detroit

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

A sticker for early voters is stuck onto a pavement outside Kenosha's municipal offices for early voting, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Trump has made protest violence in Kenosha and other American cities, a key part of his re-election campaign, linking violence to Democrats and saying it would spread dramatically if Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden was to defeat him on Election Day. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
We’re taking a closer look at how Metro Detroit voted for president in the Nov. 3 General Election.

The city of Detroit voted overwhelmingly in favor of Joe Biden -- 233,908 total votes for the Biden-Harris ticket compared to just 12,654 for the incumbent President Trump. Detroit’s election turnout was 49.56% -- 250,138 total votes out of 504,714 registered voters.

Overall, Wayne County was a definitive vote for Biden -- 68.12% of the vote. That’s 587,074 votes for the Democratic ticket in Wayne County.

In Oakland County, Biden won with 56.36% of the vote -- 433,982 total votes for the Democrat.

Macomb County was the lone member of the tri-county region to vote red -- 53.28% of the vote was for Trump in Macomb County (264,535 votes). It was the tightest of the three major Metro Detroit counties.

It’s not at all surprising to see Detroiters select the Democratic option, but what about some of the surrounding suburbs?

Let’s take a look at the unofficial results being reported by local clerk offices (some 2016 results are not listed if a source is not available):

Canton Township

  • 57,605 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 35,063 votes (61.18%)
  • Trump -- 21,506 votes (37.53%)

How Canton Township voted in 2016 -- view here.

Dearborn

  • 44,997 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 30,718 votes (74.20%)
  • Trump -- 13,239 votes (24.23%)

How Dearborn voted in 2016:

  • 40,116 ballots cast
  • Trump -- 12,171 votes (30.72%)
  • Clinton -- 24,940 votes (62.96%)

Lincoln Park

  • 16,900 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 9,508 votes (56.26%)
  • Trump -- 7,043 votes (41.67%)

Livonia

  • 63,794 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 31,818 votes (49.88%)
  • Trump -- 30,624 votes (48.00%)

How Livonia voted in 2016:

  • 56,375 ballots cast
  • Trump -- 28,263 votes (50.13%)
  • Clinton -- 24,182 votes (42.89%)

Plymouth (city)

  • 6,420 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 3,763 votes (58.61%) ✅
  • Trump -- 2,481 votes (38.64%)

Plymouth Township

  • 19,756 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 9,943 votes (50.71%) ✅
  • Trump -- 9,386 votes (47.87%)

How Plymouth Township voted in 2016:

  • 17,644 ballots cast
  • Trump -- 8,842 votes (50.60%)
  • Clinton -- 7,563 votes (43.28%)

Redford Township

  • 27,696 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 20,082 votes (72.82%) ✅
  • Trump -- 7,025 (25.48%)

How Redford Township voted in 2016 -- view here.

Romulus

  • 12,740 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 8,725 votes (68.74%) ✅
  • Trump -- 3,792 votes (29.88%)

How Romulus voted in 2016:

  • 11,121 ballots cast
  • Trump -- 3,070 votes (27.78%)
  • Clinton -- 7,573 votes (68.52%)

Southgate

  • 16,651 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 8,617 votes (51.95%) ✅
  • Trump -- 7,660 votes (46.18%)

Taylor

  • 29,874 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 15,476 votes (52.00%) ✅
  • Trump -- 13,787 votes (46.32%)

Trenton

  • 12,083 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 5,534 votes (46.01%)
  • Trump -- 6,293 votes (52.32%) ✅

Westland

  • 44,398 ballots cast
  • Biden -- 26,059 votes (58.85%) ✅
  • Trump -- 17,479 (39.48%)

How Westland voted in 2016:

  • 38,129 ballots cast
  • Trump -- 14,708 votes (38.82%)
  • Clinton -- 20,961 (55.32%)

We’ll continue to add to this list as we gather more results.

