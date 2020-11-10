How Detroit’s Oakland County suburbs voted in 2020 presidential election

We’re taking a closer look at how Metro Detroit voted for president in the Nov. 3 General Election.

The city of Detroit voted overwhelmingly in favor of Joe Biden -- 233,908 total votes for the Biden-Harris ticket compared to just 12,654 for the incumbent President Trump. Detroit’s election turnout was 49.56% -- 250,138 total votes out of 504,714 registered voters.

Overall, Wayne County was a definitive vote for Biden -- 68.12% of the vote. That’s 587,074 votes for the Democratic ticket in Wayne County.

In Oakland County, Biden won with 56.36% of the vote -- 433,982 total votes for the Democrat.

Macomb County was the lone member of the tri-county region to vote red -- 53.28% of the vote was for Trump in Macomb County (264,535 votes). It was the tightest of the three major Metro Detroit counties.

It’s not at all surprising to see Detroiters select the Democratic option, but what about some of the surrounding suburbs?

Let’s take a look at the unofficial results being reported by local clerk offices in Oakland County (some 2016 results are not listed if a source is not available):

Bloomfield Township

31,137 ballots cast

Biden -- 17,140 votes (55.52%) ✅

Trump -- 13,431 votes (43.51%)

How Bloomfield Township voted in 2016:

27,809 ballots cast

Trump -- 12,748 votes (46.36%)

Clinton -- 13,474 votes (49.00%)

Farmington Hills

50,105 ballots cast

Biden -- 32,277 votes (64.41%) ✅

Trump -- 16,889 votes (33.70%)

How Farmington Hills voted in 2016:

45,200 ballots cast

Trump -- 15,745 votes (35. 11%)

Clinton -- 26,842 votes (59.86%)

Madison Heights

15,373 ballots cast

Biden -- 8,450 votes (55.30%) ✅

Trump -- 6,574 votes (43.03%)

Novi

35,756 ballots cast

Biden -- 20,465 votes (54.20%) ✅

Trump -- 14,623 votes (40.88%)

How Novi voted in 2016:

30,097 ballots cast

Trump -- 13,225 votes (44.32%)

Clinton -- 14,974 votes (50.18%)

Rochester Hills

45,731 ballots cast

Biden -- 23,173 votes (50.67%) ✅

Trump -- 21,680 votes (47.40%)

How Rochester Hills votes in 2016:

40,130 ballots cast

Trump -- 19,902 votes (50.02%)

Clinton -- 17,679 (44.44%)

Troy

49,724 ballots cast

Biden -- 27,061 votes (54.42%) ✅

Trump -- 21,725 votes (43.69%)

How Troy voted in 2016:

43,163 ballots cast

Trump -- 20,101 votes (47.05%)

Clinton -- 20,412 votes (47.78%)

We’ll continue to add to this list as we gather more results.

