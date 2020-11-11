What Michigan election lawsuit claims, despite lack of evidence

DETROIT – Officials with President Donald Trump’s campaign said they will continue to fight the 2020 General Election results with lawsuits.

Michigan is the center of litigation from the Trump campaign, which filed a federal lawsuit in the western district of Michigan, despite the claims coming out of Michigan’s Wayne County. The campaign is more likely to find a sympathetic judge in the western district.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday night, alleges -- without evidence -- there were widespread irregularities in Michigan’s election and ballot-counting process.

Many of the claims are similar to a case that was dismissed by the state court of claims last week. That case is now on appeal. This most recent lawsuit comes with 234 pages of signed affidavits of people claiming to have witnessed poll workers or were told about poll workers acting suspiciously.

Among their claims were allegations of votes being counted twice, GOP poll challengers being blocked from seeing ballots and allegedly backdating ballots that arrived late. The campaign did not provide evidence beyond those supposed eye witness accounts.

Many of the claims are similar to other unfounded fraud claims from past elections. Legal experts say these claims are unlikely to make it far in the courts.

“It’s completely possible that there is a reasonable explanation for the things these affiants witnessed,” said Matthew Cross with Plunkett Cooney. “We’re really just going to have to see how this plays out, but ultimately, the likelihood of actual success and defining success as changing the result of the election is very low.”

Not a single election official in the entire country said they have seen evidence of widespread fraud or fraud described by the Trump campaign.

