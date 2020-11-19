Two Wayne County Board of Canvassers trying to rescind vote certification

DETROIT – Two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers are trying to rescind their vote to certify the county’s presidential election results.

According to the New York Times, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann signed affidavits in an effort to rescind their “yes” votes Wednesday evening.

In affidavits obtained by the Washington Post, Palmer said “the Wayne County election had serious process flaws which deserve investigation. I continue to ask for information to assure Wayne County voters that these elections were conducted fairly and accurately.”

Hartmann said in an affidavit, “late in the evening, I was enticed to agree to certify based on the promise that a full and independent audit would take place. I would not have agreed to the certification but for the promise of an audit.”

The board vice chairman, Jonathan Kinloch, told the New York Times “that vote was final…that vote was binding.” He went on to say, “you can’t leave and then decide after a meeting adjourned that you want to decide from your living room that you don’t like the vote and sign something that says you’re under duress. We’re always under attack.”

Hartmann and Palmer voted not to certify the election results earlier this week, before reversing course and certifying the results during a heated meeting.

Before the vote, Palmer said she would certify ever community in Wayne County, except Detroit. She did not speak to reporters following the meeting.

Palmer plans to hold a news conference in the near future.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has until Nov. 23 to certify the election. If they don’t, it will go to court.

Dec. 8 is considered the “safe harbor” deadline for certification.

Palmer, 40, is the Board of Canvassers’ chairperson. She’s also a Grosse Pointe Woods political activist. An ethics complaint has been filed against her for alleged conflict of interest due to that work.

The Wayne County Ethics Board is looking into that complaint.

When Local 4 went to her home to ask about the vote change, no one answered the door.

Hartmann, 62, is a Wyandotte businessman who has been on the board since 2015. When asked why he changed his vote, he said it was because of the inclusion of an independent audit.