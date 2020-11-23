Report: One member of Michigan’s Board of Canvassers will vote against certifying election

The Michigan State Board of Canvassers is set to meet Monday afternoon to vote on certifying the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election results.

With all 83 Michigan counties having already voted to certify their results, the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet to canvass the November general election at 1 p.m. Monday. The board is expected to vote on certifying the results during this meeting.

However, according to a CNN report, the vote will not be unanimous as one of the Republican members of the board plans not to vote in favor of certifying the election.

From CNN:

“Republican Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell said that he spoke days ago with Norman Shinkle, one of two Republican members on the canvassing board, and Shinkle indicated he would vote against certifying the election results until an investigation is completed even though there is no evidence of fraud or malfeasance that would necessitate such a move. It is unclear how Aaron Van Langevelde, the other Republican board member, will cast his vote. Two Michigan Republican sources seeking to calm the tense situation bubbling in the state ahead of the meeting indicated to CNN on Monday they believe certification will happen Monday.”

The vote to certify Michigan’s election results comes nearly three weeks since Election Day.

Despite Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump by more than 150,000 votes, House Speaker Lee Chatfield spoke of the believed dangers that could follow a split decision on the Michigan Board of State Canvassers.

“If they didn’t have an order that it be certified, well now we have a constitutional crisis in the state of Michigan,” Chatfield said. “It’s never occurred before.”

This isn’t true. It has happened before and there are court documents to prove it.

“In 2005 the Board of Canvassers deadlocked on certifying a ballot proposal’s petitions. The Court affirmed that the Board’s duties are ministerial and it must certify. It did,” Michigan Sen. Jeremy Moss tweeted Sunday. “GOP leaders know this, instead choosing to sow doubt.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was on CNN Sunday, where she insisted the certification will happen because of the law.

“I think it’s ill-advised to use words like constitutional crisis,” Benson said. “There’s a court in place that can then enforce the law and there’s again lots of other protocols in place in multiple ways to continue to ensure that the very clear will of the voters -- not just in the presidential race but several other races -- is affirmed in the certification process.”

“There’s no legal path to stop certification. If Board members refuse, it goes straight to the court and they will be ordered to certify,” Michigan Sen. Rosemary Bayer tweeted Sunday. “The only way Republicans could accomplish their goal is if there is a new law passed giving the MI Legislature the power to choose electors.”

Bayer called the tactic a “Desperate stall.”

President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn-in in less than 60 days.

The United States Presidential Inauguration takes place Jan. 20.

Follow updates on Michigan’s certification here: