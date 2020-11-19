Televised executions, arson, new details revealed in terrorist plot against Michigan Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. – The men accused of attempting to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also had two other plots to kill Michigan politicians involving public executions and mass murder in the ongoing case, according to newly discovered court filings in a Michigan district court.

According to the recent filings, members of the group had a Plan B which was initially Plan A. The group wanted to storm the capitol with 200 men, “take hostages, execute tyrants and have it televised...” The plan they said would take roughly one week adding “no one is coming out alive.”

The original Plan B was less complicated. The group would storm the capitol while the legislature was in session, lock the doors and burn the capitol to the ground. One associate had allegedly attempted to take “selfies” to document entrances and exits at the capitol at a recent rally.

“This has been stoked for years by President Trump, by the rhetoric way that he approaches people and the way that he approaches politics,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said reacting to the new alleged plots on Thursday. “He gives space, opportunity and energy to people who are afraid, filled with hate and who want to do damage.”

Across state lines today another court hearing for one of the accused Brian Higgins. This week the Governors of both Michigan and Wisconsin have filed the paperwork to have him extradited to Michigan.

The judge in Wisconsin ordered Higgins to be held without bail until they can work out the orders. His next hearing is set for Dec. 15.

