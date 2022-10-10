Poll: James leads Marlinga in key Macomb County congressional race

Republican John James is leading against Democrat Carl Marlinga in a key Macomb County race for the state’s 10th congressional district, according to a new survey.

The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.

John James previously ran for Senate in the state, twice, losing both of those elections. Marlinga is a former prosecutor and federal judge.

Here are some of the findings from the Oct. 7 survey:

James leads Marlinga by 8 points

Republican candidate John James leads Democratic candidate Carl Marlinga by a margin of 44.0%-36.1%, according to the WDIV/Detroit News survey.

The survey found that 5.4% of voters are taking a third party candidate. 13.3% of voters remain undecided.

James has done a strong job of securing Republican voters while Marlinga has work to do yet with Leaning Democratic voters. Marlinga has a lead among independent voters of 33.0%-25.9%.

John James holds a 47.9%-34.0% lead among male voters. Carl Marlinga holds a 40.3%-37.9% among female voters.

John James leads among white voters 53.3%-34.5%, with 8.4% undecided. Carl Marlinga leads among African American voters 88.1%-0.0% with 9.5% undecided.

Among non-college educated voters, James leads 47.8%-29.6%, with 15.0% undecided. Among college educated voters, Marlinga narrowly leads 44.2%-39.1%, with 11.2% undecided.

James holds double-digit leads among non-college men and non-college women. James holds a single digit lead among college men while Marlinga holds a double-digit lead among college women.

James leading in name identification

John James has 88.7% total name identification breaking 43.5% favorable to 30.7% unfavorable. 14.5% of voters have heard of him but have no opinion of him. 11.1% of voters have not heard of John James.

Carl Marlinga has 68.8% total name identification breaking 18.7% favorable to 21.6% unfavorable. 28.5% of voters have heard of him but have no opinion of him. 30.5% of voters have not heard of Carl Marlinga. More than one third of Democratic voters have never heard of Carl Marlinga.

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a survey of November 2022 likely general election voters in Michigan’s Tenth Congressional District. The 400 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on October 4-6 2022 and has a margin of error of +/-4.9% with a 95% level of confidence. 27.8% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 72.2% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by the WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.

