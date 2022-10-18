Michigan Election Guide 2022: Key races, ballot proposals, voter information

The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are a slew of key races and statewide ballot proposals to know about before casting your vote by mail, or in person in November.

The biggest of the Midterm election races in Michigan leads to the governor’s seat, where incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is seeking her second term vs. the Republican nominee Tudor Dixon. There are also races for Michigan Attorney General and Secretary of State.

Additionally, Michigan’s 13 Congressional House seats are all up for grabs, as well as seats in the Michigan State Senate and House.

Michigan will also vote on three statewide ballot proposals, including one that would codify abortion rights in the state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year.

On the local level, there are dozens of school board, city council, mayoral and commissioner races across the area.

There’s a lot to decide this election season, so we’ve gathered all of the info you’ll need to know what’s on the ballot, whether you’re voting by mail or in person.

🗳️ Here’s a look at your Michigan Voter Guide for the November 2022 election:

Michigan Governor

This race is the first time two women have campaigned to for the governor’s seat.

Gretchen Whitmer (D)

The Incumbent Governor was a State Representative (2001-2006) and State Senator (2006-2015) before serving as the Ingham Co. prosecutor (2016). She was elected Governor in 2018. Whitmer is a graduate of Michigan State University and MSU law. (1993, 1998)

She has run her 2022 campaign on her economic recovery after the height of the pandemic, her efforts to repair the state’s infrastructure and has made access to abortion a central issue. Whitmer’s running mate is her current Lt. Gov Garlin Gilchrist.

Endorsements: President Joe Biden, Michigan AFL-CIO, Michigan AFT, Michigan Manufacturers, NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, Sierra Club Michigan, United Auto Workers.

Tudor Dixon (R)

Dixon is a former conservative media pundit, sales worker for Michigan steel and actress. Dixon has not served in office previously. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a psychology degree. (1998)

Dixon has focused on rising crime rates, loosening restrictions on businesses and ending Michigan’s personal income tax. She’s also made her “no exceptions” stance on abortion and a plan to curtail gender and sex education in schools key parts of her platform.

Dixon has also denied that the election of 2020 was free and fair. Dixon’s running mate is former Michigan State Representative Shane Hernandez.

Endorsements: Former President Donald Trump, American Conservative Union, Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, Michigan Farm Bureau, National Rifle Association (based on AQ rating), Police Officers Association of Michigan, Right to Life Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General

Dana Nessel (D)

The incumbent Attorney General, Nessel was elected in 2018. She went to the University of Michigan and Wayne State University Law School. She worked as an assistant prosecutor in Wayne Co. for 11 years before entering private practice until her election.

She’s centered her campaign on environmental law, consumer protection and civil rights protection, particularly the creation of her office’s hate crimes unit and her defense of abortion access after the Dobbs decision.

Endorsements: Sierra Club Michigan, Michigan AFT, EMILY’s List, Let America Vote, Michigan Association for Justice, NARAL Pro-Choice America, United Auto Workers, Michigan AFL-CIO.

Matt DePerno (R)

Matt DePerno is a west Michigan lawyer who went to the University of Michigan, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law (1994) and New York School of Law. He worked in private practice for 10 years before opening his own practice in 2005.

DePerno made a name for himself after the election of 2020 as one of the first attorneys to challenge the results of the election in court and continues to contend the election was not free or fair. He is currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in a scheme to steal election equipment.

He has largely built his campaign around the issue of overhauling Michigan’s elections, fighting Michigan’s rise in crime and has made outlawing curriculum known as “Critical Race Theory” from schools, according to his website.

Endorsements: Former President Donald Trump, Michigan Farm Bureau, Right to Life of Michigan, National Rifle Association (based on AQ rating)

Michigan Secretary of State

Jocelyn Benson (D)

The incumbent Secretary of State attended Wellesley College, the University of Oxford and Harvard Law (1999, 2001, 2004). She previously ran and lost races for the US House (MI-11, 2012) and Secretary of State (2010) before being elected in 2018. She was Dean of Wayne State Law School and a law clerk for the 6th Circuit Court.

Benson’s campaign is focused on two main issues. First, improving service within her office, which oversees vehicle and driver registration and licensing. Second, working to maintain secure elections while touting voting expansion under her tenure.

Endorsements: AFT – Michigan, Michigan AFL-CIO, United Auto Workers, Let America Vote, EMILY’s List, Michigan Association for Justice

Kristina Karamo (R)

Karamo attended Oakland University (2011) and Biola University (2020) where she studied. Christian Apologetics. Karamo is a professor at Wayne County Community College teaching a Community College Orientation class.

Her campaign is nearly singularly focused on unfounded claims the 2020 election was fraudulent. She has made election security, investigation of election fraud and so-called election integrity key parts of her platform despite numerous election experts, law enforcement, state election body and court findings the 2020 election was fair.

Karamo is also campaigning on opening more Secretary of State offices and ensuring fair auto shop inspections.

Endorsements: Former President Donald Trump, Michigan Conservative Coalition, Right to Life Michigan

Michigan Supreme Court

There are five Supreme Court nominees to fill two eight-year terms on the state’s highest court. The election is nonpartisan, but candidates are affiliated with political parties.

On the Democratic side, former lawyer Richard Bernstein, an incumbent, is looking for his second term on the bench. And Kyra Harris Bolden, currently a Michigan House rep, is seeking her first term.

On the Republican side, Brian Zahra is seeking his second full term on the bench. He was originally appointed by former Gov. Rick Snyder in 2011. Paul Hudson, of Miller Canfield, is running for the first time. And Kerry Lee Morgan, a lawyer since 1981, is running as a Libertarian.

Michigan Statewide Ballot Proposals

🗳️ Michigan Proposal 1: Term Limits, Financial Disclosures

➡️ What is it: A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023, including assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements, and positions held in organizations except religious, social, and political organizations.

Require legislature implement but not limit or restrict reporting requirements.

Replace current term limits for state representatives and state senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between house and senate, except a person elected to senate in 2022 may be elected the number of times allowed when that person became a candidate.

➡️ Who’s behind it: The proposal is backed by the group Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, which is supported by the Detroit Regional Chamber, Michigan AFL-CIO, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Manufactures Association, Business Leaders for Michigan and several other groups. The Michigan Term Limits Defense Fund is lobbying against the proposal.

🗳️ Michigan Proposal 2: Right to Voting (Promote the Vote)

➡️ What is it: A proposal to amend the state constitution to add provisions regarding elections. This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;

Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require nine days of early in-person voting;

Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.

➡️ Who’s behind it: Proposal 2 is backed by Promote the Vote 2022, which partnered with numerous community organizations, including the ACLU of Michigan, ACCESS, the NAACP, the Fair Elections Center, Detroit Disability Power, the League of Woman Voters, the Michigan AFL-CIO and more. (Full list here)

🗳️ Michigan Proposal 3: Reproductive Rights

➡️ What is it: A “yes” vote on Proposal 3 would amend the state constitution to “establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.”

The proposed amendment would:

Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility;

Allow state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment;

Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.

➡️ Who’s behind it: Proposal 3 is backed the group Reproductive Freedom for All, which is supported by the ACLU of Michigan, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and Michigan Voices. Opposition groups include Right to Life Michigan, and the Michigan Catholic Conference.

🗳️ Michigan Congressional Races

Here’s a quick look at the 13 Michigan races for the U.S. House of Representatives. There are some changes to district boundaries since the redistricting effort was approved for this election. You can find updates maps here.

⭐ MI-1: Bergman vs. Lorinser

Bergman (R): Incumbent representative Jack Berman was elected in 2016. He entered the US Marine Corps in 1969 and eventually earned the rank of Lt. General before retiring in 2009. He also worked as a commercial airline pilot.

Bergman’s campaign has focused on expanding broadband internet access in northern Michigan, opposing agricultural regulations for farmers and a focus on veterans’ affairs including veteran suicide prevention.

Bergman was among the 147 Republican members of Congress who voted to overturn the 2020 election results.

Endorsements: American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, Combat Veterans for Congress, Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, House Conservatives Fund, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Farm Bureau, National Federation of Independent Business Michigan, Right to Life Michigan

Lorinser (D): Lorinser attended the University of Minnesota and received his medical degree from the same school (1980, 1986). He worked as a doctor for 30 years before joining the State Department to serve as a diplomat and medical officer serving five tours overseas. He is currently the Medical Director of the Marquette County Health Department.

Lorinser’s campaign has focused on environmental protection and climate change initiatives, access to healthcare and veterans’ affairs.

Endorsements: National Education Association, Progressive Turnout Project, United Auto Workers, Sierra Club Independent Action

⭐ MI-2: Moolenaar vs. Hilliard

Moolenaar (R): The incumbent Representative served in the Michigan State House and Senate (2003-2009, (2011-2014). He was elected to Congress representing the 4th Congressional district beginning in 2014 until redistricting this election cycle. He attended Hope College (1983) and Harvard University (1989).

Moolenar’s campaign has been focused on the economic recovery after the pandemic, specifically campaigning against the Biden Administration’s business and fiscal policies. His platform is also focusing on expanding rights for gun owners and restricting federal regulations on agriculture.

Moolenar signed an amicus brief in 2020 asking the US Supreme Court to invalidate the election.

Endorsements: Former President Donald Trump, National Rifle Association (based on A rating), Right to life Michigan, Michigan Farm Bureau, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of independent Businesses – Michigan, American Israel public Affairs Committee, Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan

Hilliard (D): Hilliard is a former public school teacher and economics professor at Mid Michigan College and Lansing Community College. He attended Central Michigan University and the University of Michigan at Flint. He previously ran for office in the Michigan US House 4th District.

His campaign is focused on access to abortion, environmental protection and economic growth by providing access to healthcare.

Endorsements: Michigan Rural Caucus, Everytown for Gun Safety, Vote Pro-Choice US

⭐ MI-3: Gibbs vs. Scholten

Gibbs (R): John Gibbs worked as a software engineer and Christian missionary before entering politics as conservative commentator. He was appointed to serve as an Acting Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development at the Department of Housing and Development. He also served on the Trump Administration’s 1776 committee focused on promoting “Patriotic education.” He was also nominated to be the Director of the Office of Personnel Management in the Trump Administration.

Gibbs attended Stanford University and Harvard University. While at Stanford Gibbs founded a political think tank called The Society for the Critique of Feminism that argued women were not as smart as men, were unfit to govern and that the “United States has suffered” as a result of allowing women to vote.

Gibb’s campaign is focused on economic issues namely getting the US to energy independence. He also is focused on fighting crime, funding law enforcement and pushing for locally controlled education while promoting curriculum developed by the 1776 commission.

Gibbs has called for a so-called forensic audit of the 2020 election and has repeatedly made false claims the 2020 election was won by Donald Trump.

Endorsements: Former President Donald Trump, Right to Life Michigan, National Rifle Association (based on AQ rating)

Scholten (D): Scholten is an attorney who served as an immigration staff attorney for the Second Circuit US Court of Appeals and as law clerk and advisor for the Department of Justice Board of Immigration during the Obama administration. She left to be a staff attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center in 2017. She previously ran for MI-3, losing to Rep. Peter Meijer (R) in 2020.

She attended Gordon College (2004) and University of Maryland School of Law (2012).

Her campaign has set priorities on affordable health care, ensuring access to abortion and reproductive care and making investments into renewable energy and manufacturing.

Endorsements: AFSCME - Council 25, AFT- Michigan, Clean Water Action Michigan, EMILY’s List, Everytown for Gun Safety, Michigan AFL-CIO, Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council, Michigan Education Association, NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, Sierra Club, United Auto Workers

⭐ MI-4: Huizenga vs. Alfonso

Huizenga (R): Incumbent U.S. House Rep. Bill Huizenga has repped the 2nd district since 2011, but is now running in the 4th after redistricting, still in the Western Michigan area that includes some of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Grand Haven.

Huizenga attended Calvin College, and previously served in the Michigan House from 2002 to 2006. He ran in the seat vacated by retiring Congressman Peter Hoekstra in 2010.

Huizenga signed an amicus brief in 2020 asking the US Supreme Court to invalidate the election. He’s an anti-abortion candidate who supports a smaller role from the federal government and sensible regulatory environmental policy.

Endorsements: Michigan Right to Life, National Rifle Association, Michigan Credit Union League, US Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and The Council for Citizens Against Government Waste PAC.

Alfonso (D): Joseph Alfonso is a former Marine who married a West Michigan woman in 2012. Since, Alfonso worked as an electrician, sales attendant and banker, before working for the city of Kentwood’s Inspections Department.

Alfonso won the nomination as a write-in candidate. His platform includes pro-abortion rights, curbing gun violence, improving water quality, improving care for veterans and strengthening unions.

Endorsements: Michigan Education Association, One Fair Wage, Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, and the Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party.

⭐ MI-5: Walberg vs. Goldberg

Walberg (R): Incumbent U.S. House Rep. Tim Walberg has represented the 7th district since 2011, but is now running in the 5th after redistricting. He’s a former pastor who attended Taylor University and Wheaton College.

Walberg previously served as a Michigan State House Rep. from 1983 to 1998. Walberg has rejected the scientific consensus on climate change, opposes same-sex marriage, and previously argued that former President Obama should be impeached over a false birth certificate conspiracy theory.

Walberg signed an amicus brief in 2020 asking the US Supreme Court to invalidate the election.

Endorsements: Former President Donald Trump, Right to Life Michigan, National Rifle Association, Michigan Farm Bureau and Associated Builders and Contractors

Goldberg (D): Bart Goldberg is originally from Louisville. Bart attended the University of Chicago and got his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School in 1985.

Goldberg is a practicing attorney at his own firm in New Buffalo, focused on real estate, estate planning and small businesses. He was previously a candidate for the Illinois House of Representatives in 2014, but withdrew from the race.

Endorsements: The LGBT and Allies Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party

⭐ MI-6: Dingell vs. Williams

Dingell (D): Incumbent U.S. House Rep. Debbie Dingell has represented the 12th district since 2015, filling the seat of her late husband John Dingell. She’s now running for re-election in the 6th district after redistricting.

Dingell attended Georgetown University, and previously chaired Al Gore’s campaign for president in Michigan in 2000, and served on the Wayne State University board of governors.

Endorsements: United Auto Workers, Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club, MI Nurses Association, Michigan Jewish Democrats, Michigan AFL-CIO, Michigan Education Association, the Arab American News and Everytown for Gun Safety.

Williams (R): Whittney Williams is a first-generation immigrant from Taiwan. She has worked in the automotive and marketing industry since attending Purdue University and the University of Utah. None of her positions are listed on her website.

Endorsements: None we could find listed

⭐ MI-7: Slotkin vs. Barrett

Slotkin (D): The incumbent Representative, Slotkin was elected to office in 2019. She served in the CIA and served three tours in Iraq alongside US military units as a militia expert and team leader. She served on the White House National Security Council under Former President Bush (2009-2011) and as Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs in the Obama Administration (2011-2017).

She attended Cornell University (1998) and Columbia University (2003)

Slotkin’s campaign has focused on affordable healthcare and prescription drug prices, her work on bipartisan legislation while in Congress and investing in infrastructure and job growth post pandemic.

Endorsements: AFMSCME – Council 25, AFT Michigan, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Giffords Center to Prevent Gun Violence., Humane Society Legislative Fund, League of Conservation voters, Michigan AFL-CIO, Michigan AFL-CIO, Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council, Michigan Education Association, NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, Sierra Club, United Auto Workers

Barrett (R): Barrett was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives (2014, 2016) and was elected to the Michigan Senate (2018) and is currently the only Iraq War Veteran in the state senate. He also served as a liaison for the Michigan Department of Treasury before his state house election.

He attended Western Michigan University (2007) before entering the US Army and military flight school to pilot helicopters. He served for 21 years, including deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, Guantanamo Bay and the Demilitarized Zone in South Korea. He also served in the Michigan National Guard until 2022.

His campaign has focused on combating rising inflation costs, opposing corporate subsidies and working to fight rising crime.

Endorsements: American Conservative Union, Americans for Prosperity, Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, Citizens for Traditional Values, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan health Choice Alliance, National Federation of Independent Business, National Rifle Association (based on A+ rating), Right to Life Michigan

⭐ MI-8: Kildee vs. Junge

Kildee (D): The incumbent Representative was elected to Michigan’s 5th district in 2012 but is running in the new 8th district after redistricting in 2022. Prior to being in office Kildee co-founded the Genesee County Land Bank (2002-2009) and the property renewal non-profit, Center for Community Progress.

Kildee’s campaign has focused on raising wages and retaining manufacturing jobs, affordable healthcare and prescription drugs and access to clean water.

Endorsements:, AFSMCE Council 25, AFT- Michigan, Michigan Education Association, Michigan Farm Bureau, NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, Sierra Club, United Auto Workers

Junge (R): Junge is a former TV News Anchor (2001-2006), political operative for a Michigan Senate candidate (2014), Investigative counsel for the US Senate Judiciary Committee (2015-2016) and served in external affairs for US Citizenship and Immigration Services in the Trump Administration (2018). He previously ran and lost in in the 8th district to Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Junge has campaigned on economic recovery and incentivizing companies to remove their supply chains from China, border security and anti-abortion alternatives to abortion access.

Endorsements: Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, Citizens for Traditional Values, National Rifle Association (based on AQ rating), Right to Life Michigan

⭐ MI-9: McClain vs. Jaye

McClain (R): The incumbent representative was elected in 2020 to Michigan’s 10th district, but is running in the 9th after redistricting. She previously ran a financial planning company (1998-present). Lisa McClain attended Lansing Community College and Northwood University.

McClain’s campaign is focused on economic growth through lowering taxes and reducing regulations on small businesses, border security and expanding gun ownership by opposing national registration and federal licensing on firearms.

Endorsements: American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Association of Builders and Contractors of Michigan, Citizens for Traditional Values, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Farm Bureau, National Federation of Independent Business, National Rifle Association (based on A rating), Right to Life Michigan, Susan B Anthony List.

Jaye (D): Jaye is an attorney at his own law firm. He previously worked on several statewide Democratic campaigns and for the Bernie Sanders campaign. He attended Detroit Mercy School of Law (2005)

Endorsements: American Youth for Climate Action, Everytown for Gun Safety, Michigan Education Association, United Auto Workers, VOTEPROCHOICE

⭐ MI-10: Marlinga vs. James

James (R): James is the president of his family logistics business (2012-present). He served in the US Army as a helicopter pilot for 8 years (2004-2012). He previously ran for US Senate seats in Michigan in 2018 and 2020 losing to Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters, respectively.

James attended the US Military Academy at West Point (2004), the University of Michigan and Penn State receiving a master’s degree and an MBA.

James’ campaign website does not have any listed issues but he has said in campaign ads he wants to lower prices and revitalize manufacturing in Michigan. He has also said he wants to end abortion.

James refused to concede the 2020 election for 3 weeks, renewing fundraising for expected legal challenges to overturn the election results furthering the false claims the 2020 were fraudulent. James conceded the race Nov. 24, 2020.

Endorsements: American Conservative Union, Americans for Prosperity, Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, Citizens for Traditional Values, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Farm Bureau, National Defense PAC, National Rifle Association (based on AQ rating), Right to Life Michigan

Marlinga (D): Marlinga is a judge for the 16th Circuit Court (2013) until he retired in 2022. He was previously the Macomb County Prosecutor (1985-2004) and worked in private practice (2004-2012).

He attended the University of Detroit (1968) and the University of Michigan Law School (1971).

Marlinga’s campaign is focused on creating jobs by controlling inflation, by investing in clean energy to promote job creation, supporting access to abortion and protecting fresh water, like the Great Lakes from pollution.

Endorsements: International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Michigan Education Association, Planned Parenthood Michigan, Service Employee International Union, Sierra Club

⭐ MI-11: Stevens vs. Ambrose

Stevens (D): Incumbent U.S. House Rep. Haley Stevens is seeking her third term in office in the 11th district after defeating U.S. House Rep. Andy Levin the primary election in August. The districts were combined after redistricting.

Stevens was born and raised in Oakland County, and worked on Hillary Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns before running for Congress in 2018.

Stevens supports abortion rights, increasing the minimum wage and expanding gun background checks.

Endorsements: Planned Parenthood, Emily’s List, Jewish Democratic Council of America, AIPAC, Detroit Regional Chamber, Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council, Michigan AFL-CIO and Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights.

Ambrose (R): Mark Ambrose is a U.S. Army veteran who earned his degree from West Point in 1992. He’s originally from Detroit.

Ambrose earned his graduate degree in international affairs from Columbia University in 1998. He has worked as a certified financial analyst for Global Private Banking.

Ambrose is an anti-abortion candidate who “strongly” supports the 2nd amendment and lower taxes.

Endorsements: Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan PAC

⭐ MI-12: Tlaib vs. Elliott

Tlaib (D): Incumbent U.S. House Rep. Rashida Tlaib is seeking her third term, now in a new district after redistricting. She was first elected to Congress in 2018.

Tlaib, a Detroit native, attended Wayne State University and Colley Law School. She previously served in the Michigan House from 2009 to 2014. When she was elected to Congress in the 2018 Midterm election, she became the first Palestinian-American woman to be elected to Congress and simultaneously one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, along with Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Tlaib defeated multiple Democratic challengers in the 2022 primary, including Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey. She won by more than 30 points.

Endorsements: Planned Parenthood, AFT Michigan, Michigan Education Association, Michigan AFL-CIO, Michigan League of Conservation Voters, Human Rights Campaign PAC.

Elliott (R): Steven Elliott is a former Marine who was originally born in Windsor, Ontario. His family lived in the Detroit area for most of his childhood.

After completing his military service, Elliott went to work in the private sector as a personal trainer and selling cars at a local car dealership in Royal Oak. His biggest focus issues are fighting crime, creating jobs and securing the border. He’s a staunch supporter of the second amendment and even held a fundraising event called “Shooting with Steve.”

Endorsements: Win America PAC, Stand for Health Freedom

⭐ MI-13: Thanedar vs. Bivings

Thanedar (D): Michigan House Rep. Shri Thanedar is running in the newly created 13th district, which encompasses most of the city of Detroit. Thanedar is a former candidate for Michigan governor who ran on his success as an entrepreneur.

Thanedar beat out a crowded field of Democrats running for the open seat, including state Rep. Adam Hollier, Portia Roberson, John Conyers III and Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

Thanedar, an immigrant from India, earned a Ph.D. from Akron in 1982 and an M.B.A. from Fontbonne University in 1988. He is a pro-choice candidate who supports expanding background checks for guns, expanding voting access, and a single-payer healthcare system.

Endorsements: Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, Communication Works of America, Indian American Impact, National Nurses United and the League of Conservation Voters.

Bivings (R): Detroit businessman Martell Bivings is seeking his first term in public office. He recently stepped down from his position as a business liaison with the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC).

Bivings attended Howard University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. He majored in Legal Communications and minored in Political Science and Dance Performance Choreography. He has since worked in small business development and policy analysis.

Bivings sits on the Bell Isle Community Engagement Committee, several business associations and The National Rifle Association. His campaign is built on infrastructure, education and senior citizens.

Endorsements: Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan PAC

Michigan Congressional District map:

Michigan Congressional District Map as of 2022. (WDIV)

🗳️ Michigan State Senate and House -- know your district

The State Senate consists of 38 members who are elected by the qualified electors of districts having approximately 212,400 to 263,500 residents. Senators are elected at the same time as the governor and serve 4-year terms concurrent with the governor’s term of office. Terms for senators begin on January 1, following the November general election.

Here’s the Michigan State Senate district map breakdown:

Michigan State Senate Map as of 2022. (WDIV)

The House of Representatives consists of 110 members who are elected by the qualified electors of districts having approximately 77,000 to 91,000 residents. Representatives are elected in even-numbered years to 2-year terms. Legislative districts are drawn on the basis of population figures obtained through the federal decennial census.

There are too many districts to nicely show on a static map -- you can view PDF downloads of maps here.

🗳️ Michigan voting information -- where and when to vote, key dates

Sept. 29: Clerks will begin mailing out absent voter ballots by Sept. 29. Voting early in person by absentee ballot begins at Clerks will begin mailing out absent voter ballots by Sept. 29. Voting early in person by absentee ballot begins at your clerk’s office

Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote Last day to register to vote online

Oct. 24: Return absentee ballot by mail to avoid potential for mailing delays

Nov. 4: Last day to request an absentee ballot online or by mail (by 5 p.m.) -- To avoid mailing delays, it is strongly recommended to request an absentee ballot no later than Monday, October 17

Nov. 7: Vote early by absentee ballot at Vote early by absentee ballot at your clerk’s office through 4 p.m.

Nov. 8: Register to vote in person at Register to vote in person at your clerk’s office until 8 p.m. (Eligible residents must provide official proof of residency if registering to vote between October 9 and November 8)

Nov. 8: Return absentee ballot to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office by hand by 8 p.m.

All voters registered in Michigan are eligible to vote absentee. They can apply online at Michigan.gov/Vote or print an application form from the site and mail, email or hand deliver it to their local clerk. Voters can find their clerk’s contact information at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voters with disabilities may apply online for an accessible electronic absent voter ballot at Michigan.gov/Vote or Michigan.gov/AccessibleBallot. The accessible ballot can be completed electronically, printed and returned to their clerk.

For more information on absentee voting, or to register to vote, go to Michigan.gov/Vote.

What time do polls open and close in Michigan?

In-person voting will be available in every jurisdiction. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Do I need my voter registration card in order to vote?

No. As long as you are in the correct polling location, your name will appear on the registration list supplied to your precinct. The Voter Identification Card is for your reference and is not required to vote. If you did not receive or lost the Voter Identification Card, call your local Clerk for a replacement or visit the Michigan Voter Information Center to check your registration status.

Can I wear election-related clothing to the polls?

Michigan has prohibited the practice of displaying election-related materials at the polls for decades. This includes clothing and buttons as well as materials such as pamphlets, fliers and stickers. You cannot display such items in the polling place or within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling place. If you go to the polls with a shirt or button bearing election-related images or slogans, you will be asked to cover or remove it.

How to find your sample ballot

You can look up all of your voting information, including precinct or clerk location and sample ballot, at the Michigan Voter Information Center here.

Did my ballot arrive?

All registered voters can track their ballot by looking up their information in the voter information section of this website.

What if I have an emergency on Election Day?

If an emergency, like a sudden illness or family death prevents you from reaching the polls on Election Day, you may request an emergency absent voter ballot.

Requests for an emergency ballot must be submitted after the deadline for regular absent voter ballots has passed but before 4 p.m. on Election Day.

The emergency must have occurred at a time which made it impossible for you to apply for a regular absent voter ballot. Please contact your local clerk for more information about emergency absent voter ballots.

I submitted my ballot. Can I change my vote?

If a voter has already voted absentee and wishes to change their vote (because the candidate has dropped out of the race, or for any other reason), a voter can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk.

The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will pick it up in person at the clerk’s office.

This request must be received by 5 p.m. the Friday before the election if received by mail. An absentee ballot that has been returned to the clerk may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 10 a.m. the Monday prior to the election. An absentee ballot that has not been returned to the clerk may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election.

If a voter has not returned his or her ballot, the voter can surrender the ballot or sign a statement stating that the ballot was lost or destroyed and vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

Contact information about your clerk can be found in the voter information section of this website.

