Michigan election results for U.S. House races on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for U.S. House Congressional races on Nov. 8, 2022.
Michigan US Congressional House Election Results
Candidate
Votes
%
Jack Bergman*(R)
00%
Bob Lorinser(D)
00%
Liz Hakola(W)
00%
Andrew Gale(L)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
John Moolenaar*(R)
00%
Jerry Hilliard(D)
00%
Nathan Hewer(L)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Hillary Scholten(D)
00%
John Gibbs(R)
00%
Louis Palus(W)
00%
Jamie Lewis(L)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Bill Huizenga*(R)
00%
Joseph Alfonso(D)
00%
Curtis Clark(U)
00%
Lorence Wenke(L)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Tim Walberg*(R)
00%
Bart Goldberg(D)
00%
Ezra Scott(U)
00%
Norman Peterson(L)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Debbie Dingell*(D)
00%
Whittney Williams(R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Elissa Slotkin*(D)
00%
Tom Barrett(R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Daniel Kildee*(D)
00%
Paul Junge(R)
00%
Kathy Goodwin(W)
00%
David Canny(L)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Lisa McClain*(R)
00%
Brian Jaye(D)
00%
Jim Walkowicz(W)
00%
Jake Kelts(L)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Carl Marlinga(D)
00%
John James(R)
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Haley Stevens*(D)
00%
Mark Ambrose(R)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Rashida Tlaib*(D)
00%
Steven Elliott(R)
00%
Gary Walkowicz(W)
00%
*Incumbent
Candidate
Votes
%
Martell Bivings (R)
00%
Shri Thanedar (D)
00%
Simone Coleman (W)
00%
Chris Dardzinski (U)
00%