Michigan election results for U.S. House races on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for U.S. House Congressional races on Nov. 8, 2022.

Michigan US Congressional House Election Results

Michigan U.S. House District 1 (Bergman vs. Lorinser)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jack Bergman*(R)
00%
Bob Lorinser(D)
00%
Liz Hakola(W)
00%
Andrew Gale(L)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan U.S. House District 2 (Moolenaar vs. Hilliard)

Candidate

Votes

%

John Moolenaar*(R)
00%
Jerry Hilliard(D)
00%
Nathan Hewer(L)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan U.S. House District 3 (Gibbs vs. Scholten)

Candidate

Votes

%

Hillary Scholten(D)
00%
John Gibbs(R)
00%
Louis Palus(W)
00%
Jamie Lewis(L)
00%

Michigan U.S. House District 4 (Huizenga vs. Alfonso)

Candidate

Votes

%

Bill Huizenga*(R)
00%
Joseph Alfonso(D)
00%
Curtis Clark(U)
00%
Lorence Wenke(L)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan U.S. House District 5 (Walberg vs. Goldberg)

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Walberg*(R)
00%
Bart Goldberg(D)
00%
Ezra Scott(U)
00%
Norman Peterson(L)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan U.S. House District 6 (Dingell vs. Williams)

Candidate

Votes

%

Debbie Dingell*(D)
00%
Whittney Williams(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan U.S. House District 7 (Slotkin vs. Barrett)

Candidate

Votes

%

Elissa Slotkin*(D)
00%
Tom Barrett(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan U.S. House District 8 (Kildee vs. Junge)

Candidate

Votes

%

Daniel Kildee*(D)
00%
Paul Junge(R)
00%
Kathy Goodwin(W)
00%
David Canny(L)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan U.S. House District 9 (McClain vs. Jaye)

Candidate

Votes

%

Lisa McClain*(R)
00%
Brian Jaye(D)
00%
Jim Walkowicz(W)
00%
Jake Kelts(L)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan U.S. House District 10 (Marlinga vs. James)

Candidate

Votes

%

Carl Marlinga(D)
00%
John James(R)
00%

Michigan U.S. House District 11 (Stevens vs. Ambrose)

Candidate

Votes

%

Haley Stevens*(D)
00%
Mark Ambrose(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan U.S. House District 12 (Tlaib vs. Elliott)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rashida Tlaib*(D)
00%
Steven Elliott(R)
00%
Gary Walkowicz(W)
00%
*Incumbent

Michigan U.S. House District 13 (Thanedar vs. Bivings)

Candidate

Votes

%

Martell Bivings (R)
00%
Shri Thanedar (D)
00%
Simone Coleman (W)
00%
Chris Dardzinski (U)
00%

Michigan General Election 2022

