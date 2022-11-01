62º

Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Barton Hills on Nov. 8, 2022

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Barton Hills on Nov. 8, 2022.

Barton Hills (Village) Election Results

Village of Barton Hills Trustee

Candidate

Votes

%

Robert Hensinger
00%
Randolph Perry
00%
Rob Malan
00%
Linda R. Benson
00%
Mostafa Haitam
00%
Marcus M. Darden
00%
Trevor Wild
00%

Village of Barton Hills Proposal A

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Village of Barton Hills Proposal B

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Village of Barton Hills Proposal C

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Village of Barton Hills Proposal D

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Village of Barton Hills Proposal E

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Village of Barton Hills Proposal F

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Village of Barton Hills Proposal G

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

