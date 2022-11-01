62º

LIVE

Decision 2022

Michigan election results for Dexter on Nov. 8, 2022

Tags: Michigan Election Results, Michigan General Election 2022, Michigan Elections, Election Results, 2022 Elections, Washtenaw County, Washtenaw County Election Results, Dexter, Dexter Election Results
Decision 2022. (WDIV)

Here’s where you can find Michigan general election results for Dexter on Nov. 8, 2022.

Dexter Election Results

Dexter Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Shawn W. Keough
00%
Zach Michels
00%

Dexter Township Trustee (Partial)

Candidate

Votes

%

Lonnie Scott (D)
00%
Tara Guenther (R)
00%

Dexter Community Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Christy Vander Haagen
00%
Rhonda M. Haines
00%
Melanie Klark Szawara
00%
Daniel Alabre
00%

Dexter Property Lease Proposal

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Dexter Public Safety Facilities Bond Proposal

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Dexter Township Land Preservation Millage

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Dexter District Library Millage Renewal

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Dexter Community Schools Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Daniel Alabre
00%
Rhonda M. Haines
00%
Melanie Klark Szawara
00%
Christy Vander Haagen
00%

Find Results: Michigan General Election 2022

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.