What’s leaving, new on Netflix in January 2020

Here’s a look at what’s leaving Netflix -- and what’s new -- in January 2020.

Most notable, “Friends” is leaving the streaming platform on Jan. 1.

What’s leaving Netflix January 2020

January 1

Becoming Jane

Friends

January 12

The Fighter

Maron, Seasons 1 through 4

January 15

Forks Over Knives

The Resort

January 17

Short Term 12

January 31

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur, Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something's Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland

What’s new on Netflix January 2020

January 1

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc., Season 6

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

*Ghost Stories

Good Girls, Season 2

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

*Messiah, Season 1

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

*Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Pan's Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya, Seasons 4 through 5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

*Spilling Out

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie*The Circle

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

January 2

*Sex, Explained, Limited series

*Thieves of the Wood

January 3

*Anne with an E, Final Season

*All the Freckles in the World

January 4

*Go! Go! Cory Carson

January 8

*Cheer

January 10

*AJ and the Queen

The Evil Dead

*Harvey Girls Forever!, Season 4

*The Inbestigators, Season 2

*Medical Police

*Scissor Seven

*Until Dawn

*Zumbo's Just Desserts, Season 2

January 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

January 13

*The Healing Powers of Dude

January 14

*Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The Master

January 15

Big Fat Liar

*Quien a hierro mata

*Grace and Frankie, Season 6

January 16

*NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

January 17

*Ares

*Hip-Hop Evolution, Season 4

*Sex Education, Season 2

Tiny House Nation, Volume 2

*Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace

*Vivir dos veces

*Wer kann, der kann!

January 18

The Bling Ring

January 29

*Family Reunion, Part 2

January 21

*Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

*Word Party, Season 4

January 22

*Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Playing with Fire, Season 1

January 23

*The Ghost Bride

*October Faction

The Queen

*Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, Season 1/Part 2

January 24

*A Sun

*Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 3

*The Ranch, Final season

*Rise of Empires: Ottoman

January 26

*Vir Das: For India

January 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

January 28

*Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

January 29

*Frères Ennemis

*Next in Fashion

*Night on Earth

*Omniscient

January 30

*Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

*The Stranger

January 31

*37 Seconds

American Assassin

*BoJack Horseman, Season 6/Part B

*Diablero, Season 2

*I AM A KILLER, Season 2

*Luna Nera

*Ragnarok

Release Dates to be Determined

*Dracula

*What the Love! with Karan Johar