What’s leaving, new on Netflix in January 2020
Here’s a look at what’s leaving Netflix -- and what’s new -- in January 2020.
Most notable, “Friends” is leaving the streaming platform on Jan. 1.
What’s leaving Netflix January 2020
January 1
Becoming Jane
Friends
January 12
The Fighter
Maron, Seasons 1 through 4
January 15
Forks Over Knives
The Resort
January 17
Short Term 12
January 31
Æon Flux
American Psycho
Good Luck Chuck
Grease
La Reina del Sur, Season 1
Panic Room
Revolutionary Road
Something's Gotta Give
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Spartacus: Vengeance
Spartacus: War of the Damned
Zombieland
What’s new on Netflix January 2020
January 1
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc., Season 6
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
*Ghost Stories
Good Girls, Season 2
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
*Messiah, Season 1
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
*Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Pan's Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya, Seasons 4 through 5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
*Spilling Out
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie*The Circle
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
January 2
*Sex, Explained, Limited series
*Thieves of the Wood
January 3
*Anne with an E, Final Season
*All the Freckles in the World
January 4
*Go! Go! Cory Carson
January 8
*Cheer
January 10
*AJ and the Queen
The Evil Dead
*Harvey Girls Forever!, Season 4
*The Inbestigators, Season 2
*Medical Police
*Scissor Seven
*Until Dawn
*Zumbo's Just Desserts, Season 2
January 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
January 13
*The Healing Powers of Dude
January 14
*Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
January 15
Big Fat Liar
*Quien a hierro mata
*Grace and Frankie, Season 6
January 16
*NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
January 17
*Ares
*Hip-Hop Evolution, Season 4
*Sex Education, Season 2
Tiny House Nation, Volume 2
*Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace
*Vivir dos veces
*Wer kann, der kann!
January 18
The Bling Ring
January 29
*Family Reunion, Part 2
January 21
*Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
*Word Party, Season 4
January 22
*Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire, Season 1
January 23
*The Ghost Bride
*October Faction
The Queen
*Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, Season 1/Part 2
January 24
*A Sun
*Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 3
*The Ranch, Final season
*Rise of Empires: Ottoman
January 26
*Vir Das: For India
January 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
January 28
*Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
January 29
*Frères Ennemis
*Next in Fashion
*Night on Earth
*Omniscient
January 30
*Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
*The Stranger
January 31
*37 Seconds
American Assassin
*BoJack Horseman, Season 6/Part B
*Diablero, Season 2
*I AM A KILLER, Season 2
*Luna Nera
*Ragnarok
Release Dates to be Determined
*Dracula
*What the Love! with Karan Johar
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.